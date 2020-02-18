Shree Cement to replace Yes Bank in Nifty50 from March 27, Oil India to be out of F&O

Shree Cement, the country's second largest cement maker by market capitalisation, will replace private sector lender Yes Bank in Nifty50 with effect from March 27.

It would be the second core cement company to be a part of Nifty50 after UltraTech Cement.

Among others, Hexaware Technologies and Tata Elxsi will be excluded from Nifty IT index and will be replaced by Info Edge and Mphasis .

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange decided to remove Oil India from its derivative segment with effect from May 4.

"Only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment. Accordingly, the contracts for new expiry months in Oil India will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," NSE said in its circular.

However, the existing unexpired contracts for February, March and April of this year would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry, and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in Oil India with effect from May 4, 2020," NSE said.