App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cement to replace Yes Bank in Nifty50 from March 27, Oil India to be out of F&O

Hexaware Technologies and Tata Elxsi will be excluded from Nifty IT index with effect from same date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shree Cement, the country's second largest cement maker by market capitalisation, will replace private sector lender Yes Bank in Nifty50 with effect from March 27.

It would be the second core cement company to be a part of Nifty50 after UltraTech Cement.

Among others, Hexaware Technologies and Tata Elxsi will be excluded from Nifty IT index and will be replaced by Info Edge and Mphasis .

Close

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange decided to remove Oil India from its derivative segment with effect from May 4.

related news

"Only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment. Accordingly, the contracts for new expiry months in Oil India will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," NSE said in its circular.

However, the existing unexpired contracts for February, March and April of this year would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry, and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in Oil India with effect from May 4, 2020," NSE said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 06:07 pm

tags #Market news #NSE #Shree Cement #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.