Shree Cement or Dabur could replace Yes Bank in Nifty next month

Either Shree Cement or Dabur India is expected to replace Yes Bank in Nifty50 in the semi-annual review next month, Edelweiss said.

As on January 3, 2020, the 6-month average float market capitalisations of Shree Cement and Dabur had a difference of just 32bps (around Rs 83 crore). For the purpose of analysis, actual data until 31 January, 2020 will be taken into account.

"So, if we extrapolate the market capitalisation of Shree Cement and Dabur considering their current market capitalisation as static for the next 20 working days, Shree Cement takes a lead over Dabur," the brokerage said.

The research house expects index changes to be announced by second half of February 2020, and the same would take effect on March 27, 2020 (adjustment on March 26).

"These are tentative stocks for Nifty Index rebalancing based on our analysis and the criteria set by the exchange for the Index constituents’ inclusion/exclusion. Any additional changes cannot be ruled out," it said.

Edelweiss feels the imminent semi-annual review for rebalancing the Nifty Index this time throws up many permutations and combinations. "A very close competition is being seen among the non-Nifty names to find a place in the prestigious Nifty Index."

According to the Nifty Index inclusion criteria, the stock should be a part of the F&O segment.

Currently, both the highest float market capitalisation non-Nifty companies SBI Life and HDFC Life are not part of the F&O segment. Assuming neither SBI Life and HDFC Life are included in the F&O segment nor the Nifty inclusion eligibility criteria are revised, then the next best candidate that fits the bill for inclusion in the Nifty is either Shree Cement or Dabur India (replacing Yes Bank).

Eligibility Criteria

: For inclusion in the index, the security should have traded at an average impact cost of 0.50 percent or less during the past six months for 90 percent of the observations for portfolio of Rs 10 crore.: Constituents of NIFTY100 Index shall form the universe for NIFTY50.: Companies will be included if free-float market capitalisation is 1.50x the free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituent in the respective index.: The stock must be available for trading in NSE’s Futures & Options segment.: The company must be domiciled in India and traded (listed & traded and not listed but permitted to trade) on the NSE.

> Trading frequency: The company’s trading frequency should be 100 percent for the past six months.