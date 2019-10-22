App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Shree Cement jumps 9% after Q2 earnings beat analyst expectations

The cement maker reported an over six-fold jump in profit to Rs 309 crore, driven by healthy operating income and low base

Shares of Shree Cement rallied nine percent intraday on October 22 after the company's second quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on October 19.

The stock has rallied more than 30 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 19,483.75, up Rs 822.55, or 4.41 percent on the BSE at 1106 hours IST.

On a year-on-year basis, the cement maker reported an over six-fold jump in profit to Rs 309 crore, driven by healthy operating income and low base.

Revenue also beat analyst expectations, rising 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,004.4 crore in the quarter-ended September, with volume growth at one percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 63 percent to Rs 845 crore and margin expanded to 30.15 percent (versus 20.09 percent YoY), led by higher realisations and lower input cost.

"Q2 FY20 cement EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 1,452," HM Bangur, MD, Shree Cement told CNBC-TV18. He said the company did not hike cement prices in October and expects prices to remain stable till Diwali.

Power sales volumes were under pressure in Q2 due to excess rainfall, with power sales plunging 20 percent YoY, he added.

On the cement front, Bangur said the company has been growing its capacity at 15 percent CAGR in the past few years. "In the next four years, capacity will increase to 60 million tonne from 40 million tonne."

He confirmed that the company has submitted a non-binding bid for Emami Cement in September. But refused comment on the bid value, saying that it will be competitive.

In related news, the board has approved raising funds by way of issuance of shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shree Cement

