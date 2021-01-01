Should you review your investment style for 2021?

A Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard has said, "Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards." The essence of this quote summaries our learning from 2020.

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we examine whether we should review our investment styles. heading into the New Year.

Growth Vs Value style:

Growth investing aims to invest in companies that are rapidly growing in terms of revenue, earnings, and cash flow. Hence, they often appear to be overvalued in terms of valuation metrics.

On the opposite spectrum lies value investing which aims to invest in companies that are undervalued by the markets. Such investors are often known as bargain hunters.

Throughout history, there's been a continuous tug of war between the two investing styles. As growth investing represents companies with future potential, the trend shows that growth investing has outperformed value investing in the last decade.

But, as we progress towards 2021, we see a silver lining for value stocks slowly peeping out. Value and growth often perform in cycles. If rising commodity prices sustain, it could be a trigger for Value Stocks.

As an investor, one must always stay alert - so watch out for value stocks with good fundamentals as there might be a resurgence in this space. Value funds can also be considered. Possibly, you can use a combination of both styles, till clarity emerges.

Largecap Vs Midcap:

From Jan 2018 to Jan 2020, largecaps have outperformed mid & smallcaps by 8.4 percent. However, since then there are pockets of mid & smallcaps that have started to perform the frontliners.

The next few years could see the return of mid & smallcap stocks. One can start picking up quality midcap stocks with sound business fundamentals.

A mutual fund investor could increase allocation to multicap and midcap funds in a phased manner. It's important to keep in mind that the risk is higher for mid & smallcap funds and stocks.

Active Vs Passive:

The passive style of investing has done well in the past because of the concentration of returns of the top 10 stocks in the Nifty. On an overall basis, the other stocks in the Nifty saw a huge divergence within Nifty itself which made active investing not so popular in the past.

However, as the trend is moving towards mid & smallcaps, active investing is likely to emerge as the winner. Also, keep in mind that the performance of companies will not always be uniform nor will the market and business environment, active investing will find pockets of opportunities.

The year 2020 has shown the importance of diversification across asset classes. As the markets fell in March 2020, the negative movement in stocks was offset by the positive movement in bonds as they move in polar opposite directions.

Going forward, fixed income instruments are likely to give poor returns. Sectors could also rotate - the news of a vaccine could benefit impacted sectors such as railways, manufacturing, and entertainment.

Gold has performed extremely well because of low-interest rates and also because it is considered a safe-haven during economic turmoil. It is likely to continue to perform better on account of measures taken by governments and central banks to counter the impact of the pandemic.

The pertinent question that seems to be on everyone's mind is of real estate- will it revive because of the fall in interest rates? We are bound to get more clarity on this as 2021 unfolds.

At the end of quite a tumultuous year, the above are points to ponder over and introspect on one's investing style.

This is the best time to re-evaluate one's investment philosophy to check they are on the right track of achieving their financial goals.

