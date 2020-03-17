App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Should first-time investors play in such a market? Yes, but conditions apply

First-time investors and fence-sitters may start a slow, prudent investment in quality stocks.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines

The Indian market doesn’t seem to find a way out of a long dark tunnel, with benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, in a free-fall over coronavirus fears.

As of March 16 close, Sensex is 10,884 points and Nifty is 3,233 points down from their all-time highs that they hit in January 2020.

The numbers may intimidate first-time investors and people sitting on the sidelines, waiting for some correction in the market to begin investing.

Should they invest at this juncture?

Analysts and market experts say yes but with a caveat.

A plunging market has made equities cheap, posing them as suitable bets with a long-term horizon. So, first-time investors and fence-sitters may start a slow but a prudent investment in quality stocks.

"This is once in a lifetime opportunity. As soon as the coronavirus issue comes under control, the market will move upward. April onwards can be extremely good for the market. You have to digest the volatility and put the money where the mouth is," said Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities.

However, if somebody is over-invested and has suffered strong losses, a partial exit is the demand of the hour.

"If somebody is already over-allocated to equities, then maybe a little money off the table is ok," said Somnath Mukherjee, Managing Partner & Head: Investment Advisory & Strategy, Products and International Business, ASK Wealth Advisors.

Experts warn against catching a falling knife all at once.

"One shouldn’t try to catch a falling knife all at once, similarly, let the markets settle down before buying value. It is in such times that the courageous step in but at the same time not all buying needs to happen all at once," said Amar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking.

Sameer Kalra, the founder of Target Investing, said first -time investors should start investing now but spread out.

"If you want to invest Rs 1 lakh then now you should increase the amount and spread this amount to be invested in tranches till June or at certain levels of the index," Kalra said.

G Chokkalingam, Founder & CIO, Equinomics Research & Advisory, is also of the view that the market is near the bottom and once the coronavirus cases start declining, upside in the market will begin.

Chokkalingam advised first-time investors to look at quality stocks with good fundamentals for a long-term perspective.

Anecdotal data suggest that usually, declines in the index have not gone further than 25-28 percent; hence, a recovery could be in sight.

When the Nifty50 entered the bear phase in 2015, it took around two years for the index to reclaim the same level.

The Nifty50, which registered a vertical selloff from 9,119 recorded on March 4, 2015, to 6,825, which was the intraday low on February 29, 2016, reclaimed 9,119 in the year 2017. The index hit an intraday high of 9,122 on March 14, 2017.

Typically, the timeframe could vary but experts feel that this time around the recovery could be swift as fears of coronavirus fade.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:12 am

