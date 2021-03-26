Should a value investor buy a stock at a PE ratio of 50?

By Amey Kulkarni of Candor Investing

There are a lot of things that have to be taken into consideration during stock-picking. One such key performance indicator is the PE ratio. The Price to Earnings ratio is the ratio of a company’s share price to the company’s earnings per share.

The ratio is used for valuing companies and to find out whether they are overvalued or undervalued. And so here comes the baffling question, should a value investor buy a stock at PE ratio 50?

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios.

Smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. Smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors, and risk profiles.

Value investing principles say that buy low and sell high. One should buy stocks cheap with a wide margin of safety when no one else wants to buy stocks and sell during the next bull run when valuations may become overstretched.

Let us challenge our understanding of value investing using the case study of Deepak Nitrite.

What happened if you bought Deepak Nitrite in Jan-18 – a Rs 4,000 Cr market-cap company was trading at a PE ratio of 50.

The Finance Minister imposed the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) when she announced the budget on 1 st Feb-18. The markets reacted violently to this announcement and Jan-18 turned out to be the top of the Sep-13 to Jan-18 bull-run.

Small and midcap stocks were especially battered and midcap investors lost a lot of money over the next 2 years. In fact, anyone who bought mid/small caps then was considered foolish.

But, Deepak Nitrite, a midcap company, was running a different race. Was it foolish to buy Deepak Nitrite in Jan-18 at a PE ratio of 50 at the top of the Sep-13 to Jan-18 bull market?

Let’s look at the numbers.

Let us try and reverse engineer why Deepak Nitrite was a compelling buy in the month of Jan-18. Yes, even at a PE of 50!