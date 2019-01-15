Short-term trend for Nifty weak amid a rangebound movement: HDFC Securities

Nagaraj Shetti

Nifty50 continued to slide for the third consecutive session on Monday and closed the day lower by 57 points. The Nifty opened on Monday on a slightly positive note, slipped into weakness during early to mid-part of the session.

It later shifted into a rangebound move till the end, with minor upside recovery attempt. A long negative candle has been formed on Monday with minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern is signaling a weak bias, but the strength in the downside momentum was lacking.

The symmetrical triangle pattern is intact and currently, the Nifty has placed at the edge of downside breakout of the pattern at 10,700 levels. The Nifty slipped below the support of that pattern during intraday but was able to close above it, amidst a range movement

Daily 13-period DMI and ADX are placed at a crucial juncture and are signaling a possibility of a sharp trended move soon (possibly down trended move).

Conclusion: The underlying short-term trend for Nifty continues to be weak amidst a range movement. 10,700-680 levels are going to be crucial lower support to hold on. A decisive move below this support could be considered as a downside breakout of a triangle pattern

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 9-10% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Castrol India: Buy| LTP: 158.50| Target: Rs 175| Stop Loss: Rs 147| Return 10%

After showing a consolidation pattern in the last few sessions, the stock price of Castrol India Ltd moved up on Monday and closed higher.

The overall chart pattern is indicating a larger consolidation and the stock price is currently making an attempt to stage upside breakout of the range movement seen at Rs 157-158 levels.

We observe a formation of consistent higher bottoms which is indicating further upside for the near term. The rise in volume during upmove in the stock price and positive indication by RSI is signaling positive outlook for this stock price ahead.

One may look to buy Castrol India Ltd, and add more on dips down to Rs 152. Investors can hold on to the stock for the upside target of Rs 175 over the next 3-4 weeks. Place a stop loss at Rs 147.

NIIT Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,187.70| Target: Rs 1,298| Stop Loss: Rs 1,120| Return 9.3%

NIIT Technologies as per weekly time frame was moving in a larger sideways range over the last few months. Presently, the stock price is making an attempt to stage upside breakout of the range bound movement at Rs 1180 levels.

Hence, a sustainable move above this area could mean a sharp upside breakout for the stock price ahead. The volume and momentum oscillator are showing positive indication.

Buying can be initiated in NIIT Tech. Ltd, and add more on dips down to Rs 1148. Investors can hold on to the stock for the upside target of Rs 1298 for the next 3-4 weeks. Place a stop loss at Rs 1120.

(The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.