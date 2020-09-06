Short-term retail investors can start booking profits, global market volatility seen increasing

Vinod Nair

On Monday, August 31, Indian broader markets corrected by 4 to 6 percent on an intraday basis, triggering worries whether the ongoing rally has started to reverse. This was largely due to squaring-off pressure from traders before the implementation of the new margin system from September 1 onwards. On the same day the Indo-China tensions re-emerged which again impacted the market sentiment. This fall was only for a day and during the week the market attempted to reverse the losses with good support from global markets. But the sudden fall in US markets on Thursday, due to weak economic data and presidential election news, took India back to the Monday levels.

The market does not expect the border conflict to worsen and impact the long-term trend, though it will be watchful in the near-term. The new margin system is impacting liquidity of the markets due to gap in timely pay-in & pay-out. It is a teething issue, normally seen in such regulatory decisions in the past. The concerns are expected to be addressed in the coming weeks and is actually believed to be safer and more beneficial to clients, in the long-term.

The market is turning cautious while the economy is getting better. Strong recovery is seen in month-on-month economic data. High frequency data such as Purchase Manufacturing Index (PMI), Electricity, Freight, Auto sales, is much better in August than in July. At the same time daily job demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has reduced in August 2020. In July, 390 million-person days were generated. However, only 149.7 million person days were reported in August 2020. The deceleration can be attributed to increase in agriculture work due to heavy monsoon rains and migrant workers returning back to the urban centers after re-opening of the economy.

Indian mid & small-caps were hugely outperforming the market in the last 3 months, which we believe will slowdown in the future due to plunge in valuation gap. Today, Midcap valuations is in-line with largecaps while smallcaps are relatively cheaper. We can expect the broader market to remain positive supported by global inflows. The optimism and momentum seen in the month of August was built by FII inflows, up to Rs 37,850 crore compared to Rs 8,600 crore in July, as per SEBI. Today, FIIs are very positive on Emerging Markets, especially India, but this trend has to continue. It is heavily supported by weakness in US Dollar due to oversupply from the accommodative quantitative easing (QE) policy. But we urge retail investors to book profit, especially for short-term investors while long-term investors can continue to buy in dips, because the undercurrent of the market may be weak in the near-term.

We are noticing increase in global market volatility. This can increase further in the short-term during the US elections, Fed’s annual assessment & its implication to 2021 and progress of vaccine development (during September to December). The on-going Indo-China issue and fluctuation in global currencies may impact the market in the near future. DXY (Dollar index) has turned weak in the last 3 months, the index has an inverse relationship with emerging markets. It has corrected from 98 to a strong support level of 93. It measures the value of dollar with other important currencies. When the value of dollar increases, like during risky period, the index uptrends and rest of the world equity market reverse. Recently, in spite of uptrend in US equity market, volatility is up to month high, VIX index is up to 34 compared to 21 a month ago. India VIX has increased to 22 from a low of 18.

We feel that the current momentum seen in the market will slowdown. In which, Banking sector will maintain its buoyancy, on a long-term basis, being a value buy supported by re-opening of the economy, stoppage of moratoriums, spurt in credit growth and fund raising. Auto and Consumer Durables will outperform in the near-term due to upsurge in demand, though medium term valuations can impact performance later. Metals should be supported by a surge in global demand and better H2CY20 economic activity. We expect stable growth in Pharma, IT& Telecom sector.

Broadly, Indian market is expected to maintain its buoyancy in the long-term in sync with the performance of global market. But in the near-term, it can underperform due to new margin system, Indo-China border conflict and volatility in world equity & currency markets. The uptrend of last 5-month may turn downtrend in the short-term, important support for Nifty50 are 11,300 & 11,150 while resistance is 11,500 & 11,800. 10,500 will be strong support in the medium-term with 12,200 as resistance.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

