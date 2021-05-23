Short-term investors can book profits in banking, financials space - here is why

The last trading session on May 21 this week saw a huge movement in the benchmark indices majorly attributable to the BFSI segment.

Financial services along with banks form an important part of our financial system and with customers from both retail and corporate/institutional segments this space is always buzzing with activity. This segment has a dominant share in the index composition of markets and therefore tends to impact benchmark indices a lot.

The last trading session on May 21 this week saw a huge movement in the benchmark indices majorly attributable to the BFSI segment. The Q4 results of Banking Baron SBI triggered the optimistic sentiments and a bullish run in the segment and overall index also. The recent quarter results of SBI indicated a reduced NPA and improved asset quality, this was a major concern over the sector as there were expectations of a spike in the NPAs after the moratorium.

The easing monetary policy and the economic recovery from Lockdown 1.0 played an important role as the margins improved for the banks, an interesting fact to be noted was when the SBI chairman said that corporations have not utilized their entire credit line which signals more potential in the space.

The advent of Pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the purchasing and payment methodologies, this has led to an increased inclusion under financial coverage and the digital payments have led to a significant activity in Fintech companies.

The insurance companies are expected to have a great potential as they have very low market penetration and with the recent announcement in Budget 2021 of increment in the FDI limit. The recent times have also increased awareness in the need of insurance and thus we can now see a greater focus on non-life insurance as well. Therefore any holding in insurance stocks must be held for now and buying on dips strategy can be adopted, however one must be aware of the risks and new investors must adopt a stock specific approach.

The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the nation and there were concerns over its economic implications. However, since there was no complete lockdown and therefore the economic impact was far less-than-expected, however this might affect the Q1 earnings of the banks but the situation is expected to be a lot better from that of Lockdown 1.0.

The Nifty Financial Services index is reversing from its support level and the breakout above 16,520 is expected to give a fresh rally, similarly in BankNifty the level of 35,500 seems to be crucial. Investors with short-term view may start booking profits and investors with medium to long term view may start acquiring on dips.

