Short term investor may consider lightening position in pharma stocks if Nifty Pharma breaks 13,650

Medical and pharmaceutical supplies are no less than any essential commodity and in the modern age these things at times being the state responsibility. This sector has been quite capital intensive as the bulk of the cost goes into R&D. In the current scenario this sector is in focus more than ever.

The beginning of COVID crisis worked out very well for the Pharma and healthcare sector as they were producing the most essential commodity of the time. The first quarter of FY21 was great but by the third quarter it had flattened and lost the lustre. The sector gained momentum with the multiple vaccines for the pandemic being developed but it is not with its own set of hiccups.

On the global level, this sector is being unable to live up to the expectations of the public due to the prevalent bottlenecks in the manufacturing of vaccines. The second wave of the pandemic has been lethal in India with colossal consequences. The population of the country once thought of as an advantage has turned into the biggest roadblock. The acute shortage of resources especially the vaccines and the oxygen have been the cause of great concern.

The outlook for this sector has been positive from the start of the month with one of the favoured sectors of the bulls. The sector has been retaining the higher levels from past couple of weeks but for the week ending on May 14 the buying pressure seems to have diminished/exhausted.

The opening of the week was quite eventful and positive for Nifty Pharma as it gave a breakout above the previous high but remained stagnant and rangebound throughout the week and by the close of the week significant selling pressure could be seen. The recent appreciation in the INR can also be one of the reasons of this decline or halt in the trend.

Investors must engage in stock specific approach and maintain strict stop loss. The level of 13,650 in Nifty Pharma is the support as of now and below this short-term investor may consider lightening the baggage as for medium to long term investors the level of 13,300 must be watched out for and with any indication of reversal from this level additional buying can be made.

