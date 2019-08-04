Short term bounce not ruled out yet, but relentless FII selling may hit sentiments further

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Relentless FII selling resulted in heavy carnage across all sectorial indices which could continue in coming days too. In past years we have noticed that FIIs’ reaction during the phase of any economic slowdown, policy paralysis and taxation threat had been quite harsh on the market. Data suggests that market tanks 9 -10 percent during these phases.

1. From May 2015 to November 2015, when FII’s sensed the slowdown in earnings growth, they were the net seller of around Rs 30,791 crore. Nifty fell almost 9.5 percent during this phase.

2. During Demonetisation phase from November 2016 - January 2017 FII’s reacted in an extremely negative manner and sold the stock and indices of around Rs 27,241 crore. In just 3 months, Nifty witnessed a cut of 9 percent.

3. In the year 2018 when government imposed long term and short term capital gain, FIIs again showed their disinterest in the market and came out as a net seller of worth Rs 14,000 crore (approximately) from the month of February to October. Nifty witnessed the fall of 10 percent during this period.

At present we are going through the same condition where in the recent Budget, the government proposed to impose tax surcharge for FIIs and FPI and since then we have been witnessing the continuous selling from their part and its giving the warning signal to traders to remain cautious at higher levels. Global factors are not supportive either, Dow Jones extended the fall on the back of dovish commentary from Federal Reserve even after rate cut and amid all turmoil, Nifty closed with the weekly loss of 286 points.

Pattern suggesting that upcoming week is likely to be highly challenging for the traders. Bearish candle on weekly chart and indecisive candle with long upper and lower shadow on daily chart suggesting that short term bounce is not ruled out but the sustainability of the price at higher levels is still a big question mark. 10,925 to 10,860 would act as crucial support level in days to come.

We consolidated at these levels for about 3 months before starting the journey towards 12,100 odd levels and now approaching the support levels for the first time. Usually the important support levels does not get broken on lower side in first attempt. Also, the market is trading in oversold zone, the RSI has witnessed the level of 22 for the first time after October 2018 and all the conditions together suggesting a mild pull back.

Looking the current scenario with the perspective of Fibonacci retracement theory, the bears need a break to regain the strength if market wish to tank further. Considering the monthly closing of July i.e 11,118 the Nifty50 has approached till 23.6 percent retracement level of 11,886 in second day of the month only, such scenario usually results in bounce back to maintain the price equilibrium which in this case could be till 200-day exponential moving average which is placed at 11,326.

Now the question arises whether the pullback should be bought into or not? We believe that only high risk traders should opt to play for pullback as the chances of getting trapped at higher levels is quite high. FII’s has been the net seller of Rs 10,020.92 crore in index futures in the month of July and Rs 1,056.55 crore in August. The uncertain global and domestic factor suggesting that bulls won’t be able to hold on to the gains for long period and again a sharp decline is expected from higher levels. They might see more pain if 10,860 trades on lower side on closing basis and the sentiments could deteriorates till 10,583.