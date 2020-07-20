Short-term bets: 10 trading ideas that can return 7-20% as Nifty climbs 11K

Last week was a volatile one for Indian markets but bulls managed to push benchmark indices higher by over a percent each. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 37K, while Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,900.

A close above 200-DMA at 10,869 and support at lower levels suggest that Nifty50 is all set to climb Mount 11K.

Our markets saw a roller-coaster move throughout last week. The breakout came on Friday when Nifty50 managed to close above 10,900 levels and surpassed the crucial resistance of 200-day SMA.

“We had anticipated a possible breakout from the sturdy wall of 10,850 last week. Finally, with Friday’s late surge in banking conglomerates, Nifty has confirmed a breakout above 10,850, which resembles a ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern on the daily chart,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol

“As far as levels are concerned, the up move should ideally get extended towards the 78.6 percent retracement zone at 11,100 – 11,200. From here on, one step at a time is the strategy to follow and better to book profits timely in the rally,” he said.

Chavan further added the base now remains at 10,660 – 10,560.

Here are 10 stocks suggested by multiple experts that can give 7-20% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Expert: Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd: Buy | Buy around: Rs 435 | Target: Rs 480 | Stop Loss: Rs 406 | Upside 10%

In the last few weeks, this counter has been moving in a well-defined ascending channel with multiple touchpoints and appears to be having strong support around Rs 410-415 levels as it bounced back many times from the demand zone of the mentioned channel. Moreover, scrip is trading above all its significant moving averages on the daily chart implying strength. Hence, the stock sustained above this support then a decent target of Rs 480 is not ruled out in this counter over a given period of time. Therefore, investors should accumulate this scrip around Rs 435 with a suggested stop loss of Rs 406 for the upside target of Rs 480.

ICICI Bank Ltd: Buy| Buy around: Rs 352 |Target: Rs 390 | Stop Loss Rs 336 | Upside 10%

Bargain hunting is seen at lower levels in the scrip from where it formed a strong base near 200-SMA. Currently, it has formed a double bottom on the daily chart along with positive divergence in RSI which suggests a reversal is around the corner. Indicator and oscillators also lending support to the price action. Traders can take an entry from the level of Rs 352 for the target of Rs 390 while keeping stop loss of Rs 336 levels.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited - Buy | Buy around Rs 1810 |Target: Rs 1,919 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,727 | Upside 6%

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a double-bottom trend reversal pattern. Volumes have been high at lower levels, indicating accumulation in the stock. After a recent rally from the lower end of the range, the stock formed higher lows with higher highs, leading to the formation of inverted head and shoulder pattern on the hourly chart. The MACD has given a positive crossover with its average above equilibrium level of zero on the daily chart. Thus, stock can be bought at current around Rs 1,810 with stop loss below Rs 1,727 for a target of Rs 1,919 levels.