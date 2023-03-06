 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | Yes Bank, bonds, TINA rivals, China inflows, and bunch of hopeful retail investors

Santosh Nair
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Credit growth remains strong, as bankers and analysts point out. But there is a catch. As Federal Bank CFO Ashutosh Khajuria told CNBCTV18 last week, the pace of loan growth is slowing down due to base effect. And this is likely to be the case with most other banks as well

 

"The problem in investing, I think, is timing. Even if you're right, but if it takes 20 years to work out, it can be a disaster." - Walter Schloss

Markets posted their biggest single day gain of 2023 on Friday and bank stocks — PSU banks in particular — are back in favour as troubles at the Adani group have eased for the time being. Still, most players are wary of chasing prices given that medium term concerns—inflation, rising rates, earnings slowdown—continue to longer

Derivative cues