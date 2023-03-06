Short Call | Yes Bank, bonds, TINA rivals, China inflows, and bunch of hopeful retail investors

"The problem in investing, I think, is timing. Even if you're right, but if it takes 20 years to work out, it can be a disaster." - Walter Schloss

Markets posted their biggest single day gain of 2023 on Friday and bank stocks — PSU banks in particular — are back in favour as troubles at the Adani group have eased for the time being. Still, most players are wary of chasing prices given that medium term concerns—inflation, rising rates, earnings slowdown—continue to longer

Derivative cues

Despite the massive rally on Friday, net stock purchases by FIIs was less than Rs 250 crore. And they are heavily short on Nifty futures — 77 percent of the open contracts are a bet on the index falling in the near term. This number is slightly less than the 83 percent early last week, but still high. And there is a lot of retail money riding on single stock futures — 83 percent of the open contracts are bullish bets.

So…?

FIIs have been forced to cover their short positions in the past, and to an extent, last week’s rally was driven by short covering more than anything. But this time, domestic investors appear to be a weak footing, given that both news flow and liquidity is not in the favour of bulls.

Yes Bank

The three-year lock in for equity investors under the restructuring ends today. Chances of Yes Bank shares declining in the short term are high. One, many individual holders will be looking to sell their shares after a long wait. Among the large investors, some like SBI too are looking to trim stake. Two, the Supreme Court decision over the write-off of AT1 bonds is awaited. In last week’s hearing, the Court observed that small bond holders should not suffer. Lastly, how big is the upside likely to be for patient investors. Here’s a perspective: Even if the stock price were to move from around Rs 16 to Rs 32, that would give Yes Bank a market cap higher than that of a much of bigger and well run bank like IndusInd Bank. Possible?

Base effect

Credit growth remains strong, as bankers and analysts point out. But there is a catch. As Federal Bank CFO Ashutosh Khajuria told CNBCTV18 last week, the pace of loan growth is slowing down due to base effect. And this is likely to be the case with most other banks as well. And there is also the matter of competition as well. Even as rates are rising, Bank of Baroda has slashed its home loan interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.5 per cent till March 31. It has also trimmed rates for MSME loans. Outlook on banking shares is better than most other sectors. But the question is: will investors be willing to pay the kind of valuations seen till recently.

Money flows

Not much money has flown into emerging markets of late, says Cameron Brandt of EPFR Global, which tracks fund flows into emerging markets. Brandt says fund flows into India have been steady, but investors are more bullish on China in the short term. This is contrary to the view of some investors like Mark Mobius, who feel that markets like India and Brazil offer much better bets. In fact, Mobius is advising people to be “very, very careful" about investing in China, as the government there making it harder for overseas investors to take their money out.

Not just TINA

The shift from equities to bonds remains the dominant theme in markets across the globe as interest rates continue to climb. Till recently, the inflows into equities were largely driven by the TINA (There is no alternative) factor. That has changed.

From the Wall Street Journal

For the first time in years, things outside of the stock market—including emerging market assets, Treasurys and cash—are looking attractive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has dubbed the shift “TARA,” short for “there are reasonable alternatives,” while Deutsche Bank AG has endorsed “TAPAS,” meaning “there are plenty of alternatives,” and Insight Investment has come up with “TIARA,” or “there is a realistic alternative” to stocks.

CNBC TV-18’s Sonal Sachdev feels this clearly looks like a good season to be in debt. “But remember, your decision on the form of fixed income instrument you choose to invest in must also be driven by the taxes applicable to you on these. So, pick what gives you the best post-tax return,” he writes in his weekly column.

Flying high

Shareholders of Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet have good reason to be aggrieved. The stocks have been underperforming even as the aviation sector globally appears to be in the pink of health.

From the Financial Times

The global economy is weak and inflation is fuelling a cost of living crisis, yet there is an apparently relentless demand for flying across the world. Low cost airlines in Europe are touting record booking sprees, US carriers cannot find enough planes to meet demand, and even Primark has been in on the act, trumpeting strong sales of luggage and beachwear this week. Adding to the exuberance, passengers are swallowing high ticket prices, helping to drive major airlines back into profit and leading Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, the poster child of the bargain fare, to declare the era of the ultra-cheap flight is over.