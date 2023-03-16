 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | Will the bears loosen the grip on midcaps and is rising uncertainty taking toll on realty shares?

Santosh Nair
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Some rules of the market never change, one of them being that high interest rates is bad news for equities. Even Dalal Street veterans are talking about moving a part of their portfolio into fixed income mutual funds and bank FDs.

“Liquidity does not exist unless someone else is willing to give you cash in exchange for the piece of paper you want to sell.” ~ Peter Bernstein

There is clear lack of confidence among bulls. That was evident from the way in which the market floundered after a firm start on Wednesday. Some rules of the market never change, one of them being that high interest rates is bad news for equities. Even Dalal Street veterans are talking about moving a part of their portfolio into fixed income mutual funds and bank FDs. “Why lose sleep over stock prices when you can easily make 7 percent or more at a much lower risk,” is the chorus among market players.

F&O cues

Net short positions by FIIs in index futures has risen to 76 percent, the highest in the last couple of weeks. Net long positions of retail investors in single stock futures has spiked to 82 percent. Given the worsening mood in global markets, most likely that the weak hands will be forced to liquidate their positions.