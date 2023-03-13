 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Why retail is ever bullish on single stock futures, the myth of time correction

Santosh Nair
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Global markets look all set for a bumpy ride over the next few weeks as investors try to guess the next casualty

"Once a boom is well started, it cannot be arrested. It can only be collapsed."  - John Kenneth Galbraith

Depositors in the doomed-Silicon Valley Bank have been protected, but equity investors and bond holders have been wiped out.  And shortly after US regulators shut down the New York-based Signature Bank citing systemic risk. Signature was one of the main banks to the cryptocurrency industry, the biggest one next to Silvergate, which announced its impending liquidation last week.

