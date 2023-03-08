 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Upbeat hotel bosses, Nifty chart and the 2001 meltdown

Santosh Nair
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

FII short positions in the Nifty have dropped to less than 50% from around 80% at one point during the week, indicating massive short covering

“People often say there's lots of uncertainty, but when was there ever certainty in the markets, the economy, or the future? I'm just trying to understand the present.” - Bill Miller

Sentiment has improved after three straight days of gains, but few are talking of a big upside. Fed chair Jerome Powell has again thrown cold water on global markets by reiterating the message that rates are likely to stay higher for longer. No surprise there really, but then investors have been mostly turning a deaf ear to the Fed’s warnings. Chances are that in a couple of days it will again be business as usual.

Back home, FII short positions in the Nifty have dropped to less than 50% from around 80% at one point during the week, indicating massive short covering.

High ARR, flat stocks