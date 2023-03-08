Short Call: Upbeat hotel bosses, Nifty chart and the 2001 meltdown

“People often say there's lots of uncertainty, but when was there ever certainty in the markets, the economy, or the future? I'm just trying to understand the present.” - Bill Miller

Sentiment has improved after three straight days of gains, but few are talking of a big upside. Fed chair Jerome Powell has again thrown cold water on global markets by reiterating the message that rates are likely to stay higher for longer. No surprise there really, but then investors have been mostly turning a deaf ear to the Fed’s warnings. Chances are that in a couple of days it will again be business as usual.

Back home, FII short positions in the Nifty have dropped to less than 50% from around 80% at one point during the week, indicating massive short covering.

High ARR, flat stocks

Last week, bosses of two major hotel chains gave a rosy picture of business prospects. Puneet Chhatwal of Indian Hotels said that business travel was now at pre-COVID levels and the spike in operating margins was sustainable. He sees his chain’s operating margins climbing to 33% in this cycle.

A couple of days later, Lemon Tree Hotels’ founder Patanjali Keswani sounded even more upbeat. While high room rates are already beginning to pinch travellers, Keswani sees them rising every year for the next four years. He is expecting an operating profit margin of 50% in FY24. Rising room rates are not just an India phenomenon, they have been soaring across Asia, as this report says.

The bull case for hotel stocks is this





Demand is growing twice as fast as new rooms are being added



The market for both leisure and business travel is strong



High rates can sustain because people may not have much choice

And yet, hotel stocks have cooled off over the last three months. They have done slightly better than the market in 2023 so far, but investors certainly don’t appear to be falling over each other to buy them. Lemon Tree shares in fact are now back to pre-COVID levels, and barring Indian Hotels, most hotel stocks have hand an indifferent run in 2023. Very likely that the stocks are consolidating after a heady run in 2022.

But the market could also be betting on two other things





At some point, affordability will become an issue as high interest rates bite into disposable incomes



Peak earnings may be just around the corner



Rohit Srivastava of Indiacharts.com is sticking to his bullish view. “The worst has been priced in at current levels,” he tells Short Call, “….the 14-day average put call ratio of 0.77 (in terms of volumes of contracts traded) is at its highest level since 2008.” Typically, heavy buying of put options suggests a bearish outlook on the market, but the fact that deep pocket investors are willing to sell those put options suggests confidence that the market is unlikely to fall much.

And while Srivastava agrees with the Mark Twain quote ‘history never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme’, he sees the charts mimicking the pattern seen post the dotcom meltdown in 2001. “Markets consolidated for 18 months, and then took off. If you consider the peak made in October 2021, markets have been consolidating ever since, and we are nearing the end of an 18-month period,” he says. Last time it was the recovery in FMCG and pharma that signalled the bottoming of the market. This time, capital goods, metal, and power stocks will lead the turnaround, he says.