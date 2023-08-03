Short Call | Too early to call for a trend reversal, Delta Corp, Titan in focus

Sectors and companies that were expected to deliver have broadly met expectations.

What goes up does not have to come down, but what goes up a lot more than everything else, frequently has to lay fallow for a long time while much else catches up. - Robert Kirby

Wednesday’s market decline was more bruising, leading a section of the market to wonder if this is more than just a healthy correction. Markets had become overheated after a run-up from the March lows and some profit-booking was only to be expected. It is still early to call for a trend reversal, considering that benchmark indices have not even corrected 5 percent from the recent highs.

At this point, the odds are in favour of the bull run resuming after a cool off. What has changed over the last week? (a) FIIs have stepped up their selling, (b) the sentiment in the US market has soured after the Fitch rating downgrade and mixed commentary from Fed, and (c) the first quarter earnings season back home continues to play out on expected lines.

This is what the bulls are arguing: The market has withstood FII selling in the past too, and domestic liquidity is strong right now. SIP flows are

steady, and brokers say well performing PMS schemes are getting good inflows. As for the change of mood in the US, Indian benchmarks have not hugely outperformed global indices on the way up this year, so there is no reason it should fall as much as the other markets. Lastly, sectors and companies that were expected to deliver have broadly met expectations. There may not be big earnings upgrades, but then there were no major earnings upgrades even after the April quarter, and the market has done well.

Delta Corp

A relief rally is likely, with the GST Council clarifying that the proposed 28 percent tax rate will be applicable on the actual cash or equivalent deposits made by players on an online gaming platforms and casinos and not on the winning amounts being redeployed by players. The Council also said it would review the impact of higher GST on online gaming after six months of its implementation.

A reprieve no doubt, but a hollow one at that. That is because gamers/ gamblers need to first win to be able to benefit from this provision.

As Amitabh tells Leena Mishra in the movie Sholay: “Yeh jua kambakt cheez hi aisi hai, aadmi roz roz to jeet nahi sakta, kabhi kabhhaar bhi jaata hai” (That’s what gambling is all about, you can’t win everyday, you lose at times, too.)

The bigger problem remains: Gamers/gamblers still need to make a sizeable profit to be able to offset the tax they must pay, irrespective of the outcome. And that is what is seen to be hurting the demand. And, there is no saying if the government will soften its stance after six months. If the government is trying to fix a social problem through the high tax, chances are that it may continue.

But if the idea is to earn more revenue, and the government sees that a tax on the upfront amount is actually counterproductive, then it may give in to the industry’s demand that the tax be levied on the winnings.

As for Delta Corp, most of the long-time investors have deserted the stock. And to think this was a stock that had attracted the who’s-who of Dalal Street in 2010. Delta Corp shares never really recovered after the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exited the stock in June last year. Even without the tax uncertainty, the stock has delivered mediocre returns for those who have been invested in it since 2010.

Last week, Kalpraj Dharamshi, a long-time investor in the stock, sold 19 lakh shares through an open market transaction. The company’s June quarter numbers were nothing to write home about. All factors considered, a sustainable upswing in the stock seems remote for the foreseeable future.

Titan

A strong business update for the quarter need not always translate into strong earnings. That is the lesson for investors from the first quarter numbers of Titan. The stock had made a new high after robust business update in the first week of July, but has since struggled. Demand in the company’s business verticals, led by the flagship jewellery segment, appears strong, but it is the valuations that investors seem to be quibbling about. When investors are paying premium valuations, even the slightest of disappointment on earnings can cause a heartbreak.

The June quarter net profit took a hit because of margin pressure in the jewellery business, though the management says it is not because of competition. It has maintained its full-year margin guidance for the jewellery business, aims to scale up its international jewellery business and sounded upbeat on business prospects both in the short term as well as medium term.

It remains to be seen if investors will take the guidance at face value as they have in the past. Back in March, ICICI Securities had flagged rising competition, especially from strong regional players, as a key risk to Titan’s margins. Given rich valuations (82 times trailing 12-month earnings), investors may want to wait for a quarter to see how things are playing out, before firming up their view.

Metropolis Healthcare

An ordinary set of quarterly earnings may have investors wondering if they have been early in calling a recovery in the diagnostics sector. Dr Lal Path Labs too has struggled after its earnings, and Thyrocare’s numbers too have been nothing great. If overall market sentiment takes a turn for the worse, the diagnostics story will not find too many takers. The worst may have been priced in now that the discount war from new players has abated, but the stocks can’t still be called bargains. That could cause investors to take a wait-and-watch approach.