Short Call: Tax planning through options, Bernstein the bear, cracks in cement

Santosh Nair
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

The market continues to struggle for direction, even as indices fell for the fifth session in a row. There is fatigue among players, but not yet the despair that indicates the market could be close to bottoming out soon.

For those who have been around for a while, the current trend is reminiscent of the phase between 2010 and 2014, when stocks grinded lower amid high inflation, weak earnings and bad news globally. Of course, even during this wretched phase, some stocks did well. Maybe it is a good opportunity for active fund managers to justify the fees they are charging.

The bear case

Research house Bernstein is among few contrarian voices openly bearish on India. It was also perhaps the only firm to say that the increased infra spend announced in the Budget did not amount to much when one did the math.