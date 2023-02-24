Short Call: Tax planning through options, Bernstein the bear, cracks in cement

The market continues to struggle for direction, even as indices fell for the fifth session in a row. There is fatigue among players, but not yet the despair that indicates the market could be close to bottoming out soon.

For those who have been around for a while, the current trend is reminiscent of the phase between 2010 and 2014, when stocks grinded lower amid high inflation, weak earnings and bad news globally. Of course, even during this wretched phase, some stocks did well. Maybe it is a good opportunity for active fund managers to justify the fees they are charging.

The bear case

Research house Bernstein is among few contrarian voices openly bearish on India. It was also perhaps the only firm to say that the increased infra spend announced in the Budget did not amount to much when one did the math.

Its senior research analyst Rupa Agarwal maintains that the Indian market has more downside than upside from here as valuations are expensive compared to other emerging markets, more earnings downgrades are coming, and interest rates will continue to rise. The high valuations bit is commonly acknowledged and is tied to the second part—sub-par earnings growth. But interest rates are what the market is divided on. The popular view is that there is just one more hike coming, followed by a pause.

Crack in the story?

Cement stocks have fared better than most during the recent downturn. With producers hiking prices in certain markets, the number of believers in the cement story is on the rise. A word of caution though, from CRISIL. Even if demand is strong and companies have pricing power, will they be as profitable as they were in the recent past? Unlikely, says the rating house.

From its report:

“Growth in operating margin looks uncertain against the backdrop of ~80% rise in power and fuel cost—comprising 30-35% of production cost. A meaningful recovery in the operating margin will depend on the sustained softening of fuel prices. Conversely, an increase in input prices could delay recovery and can impact both margins and credit profiles.”

Cement may look better placed than other sectors, tepid profit margins could temper valuations.

Steel

At the start of 2023, steel appeared set to make a strong back. A couple of leading foreign broking firms came out with bullish reports. The stocks rallied briefly, but have since given up most of their gains. Why? The problem seems to be something similar to the cement sector is also grappling with.

From a CLSA report:

“Upsides in steel prices have been offset by raw material price resilience.”

In defence of banks

Bank stocks are getting pummelled, but those bearish on the sector may be missing the bigger picture if IDFC First’s V Vaidyanathan is to be believed.

“Credit demand is pretty strong….demand in India is very strong, (banks) will live through the current cycle,” he told CNBCTV18 on Thursday.

For now, it seems to be the margin contraction story—because of rising deposit rates—that is finding more takers, and hence the flight out of bank stocks

Tax Planning?

The number of deep out-of-the-money options in the Nifty has seen a sharp spike of late. While this distorts the overall put-call ratio—a key indicator tracked by derivatives traders—that may not be the actual intent of the overly optimistic and overly pessimistic buyers and writers of such contracts. The more likely reason could be tax planning, with the financial year drawing to a close. Those who incur steep losses on such trades will offset those against their capital gains, and those who make huge profits can launder some of their illegitimate income. Regulators have been trying hard to clamp down on this practice, but with little success.

All or none

Amid all the bad news raining on the crypto sector, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is doubling down on its Coinbase bets. A day after the crypto exchange reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, ARK Investment picked up $13 million worth of shares.

Can crypto make a comeback? There seem to be enough faithful, at least among the millennials, as a recent report in the WSJ says.

“A number of everyday investors say they are continuing to put their money into crypto because they believe digital currencies are their best chance at building significant wealth. Some 39% of crypto owners said last October that they would likely buy more, according to survey data from the Philadelphia Fed. Some individual investors’ enduring enthusiasm for crypto stems in part from a sense that traditional routes to wealth are blocked off, say investors and researchers who study their behaviour. Those everyday investors say that those paths, such as earning income, investing long-term in stocks, and buying real estate, seem less accessible and less lucrative than crypto, even with its significant risks.”

Short Call is a crisp take on key market moves and trends that gives you a bird’s eye view of what’s happening.