Short call: Stubborn Fed, falling knives, Adani rout, Voltas is cool again

Santosh Nair
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Starting today, every weekday, Moneycontrol will bring you Short Call, a crisp take on key market moves and trends that gives you a bird’s eye view of what’s happening

Brace for volatility as both the monthly and weekly F&O contracts expire today. It is advantage bears, for now, as the news flow is in their favour. To recap: more downgrades than upgrades post Q3 earnings season, rising interest rates globally and locally, continuing rout in Adani stocks, and jittery global markets. Institutional investor activity in the cash market has been falling, causing stock prices to drop faster on smaller doses of selling.

Higher for longer

More grief for bulls as the latest Fed minutes showed signs of inflation softening, but not enough to pause on rate hikes. The new buzzword in the US is ‘no landing’, meaning that growth and inflation could remain strong, prompting the Fed to keep hiking rates steadily.

Buy or wait?