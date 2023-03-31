 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: South Indian Bank, Lupin, is the worst of banking crisis behind

Santosh Nair
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

The panic in global markets has subsided, and the popular view that the banking crisis is as good a closed chapter.

Foreign funds have been net buyers in the last couple of trading sessions, though it is early to say if this signals a change in outlook

It's not earnings changes that cause stock price changes, but earnings changes that come as a surprise.” ~ Howard Marks

The sense of fatigue in the market persists. Valuations in quite a few pockets now look reasonable, if not attractive, but investors are waiting for cues from the fourth quarter earnings season. Brokers are telling clients to start bottom fishing in small cap stocks, now that the BSE Smallcap Index is back to where it was in August 2021 and Nifty Smallcap 100 is back to where it was in March 2018.  Foreign funds have been net buyers in the last couple of trading sessions, though it is early to say if this signals a change in outlook. The panic in global markets has subsided, and the popular view that the banking crisis is as good a closed chapter.

Stock moves

South Indian Bank shares are in a bear grip over Managing Director and CEO Murali Ramakrishnan’s impending departure. The stock had trebled between June and December last year, going from a low of Rs 7.25 to a high of Rs 21.80. Credited for turning around the bank’s performance since taking over in September 2020, Ramakrishnan had set a target of 13 percent Return on Equity and 1 percent Return on Assets by 2025. There is now uncertainty over those goals. Equirus Capital has downgraded the stock following the development.