Short Call | Small is big today, with Berger Paints, Graphite India, bearish hedge funds, and forgotten inverted yield curve

“Good ideas and good products are a dime a dozen. Good execution and good management - in a word, good people - are rare.” - Arthur Rock

The focus is likely to be on small and midcap stocks today after the NSE and BSE have put in place an enhanced surveillance mechanism for companies that have a market cap of less than Rs 500 crore.

Second line stocks have had a fantastic run over the last couple of months, and the regulator now feels that activity levels have reached a point where retail investors could get hurt. Liquidity in many of the recent best performers will be hit as transactions will now be settled on a trade-to-trade basis, meaning every trade has to result in delivery. Bad news for many stock operators who were having a free run till now. But there will be collateral damage as well.

Berger Paints

Grasim Industries has flagged off its paints foray Grasim by testing its painting service 'Sparkle' in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, open initially to staff of the Aditya Birla group, family and friends. Sparkle will be using paints sourced from other dealers. In May last year when Grasim had announced the doubling of its paint capex, stocks of rival companies declined for the next couple months on concerns of increased competition hurting profit margins, especially for the number two and number three players. But a year on, paint stocks have not done too bad for themselves,

considering the concerns surrounding profitability. Easing commodity prices have helped too. Berger Paints in particular, has had a decent run, which is a bit surprising considering that operating numbers have been rangebound for the last four quarters.

So far in 2023, the stock has gained around 12 percent, compared to a 5 percent rise in sector leader Asian Paints. Technical factors point to the stock facing headwinds near term. Outstanding short positions in the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) window has climbed to around 1. 7 million shares. Also, there has been a lot of call writing at Rs 650 levels, indicating that smart money could be betting against a big upside in the short term.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

The stock climbed 3 percent in Friday’s lacklustre session and hit a fresh record high, supported by strong trading volumes. The stock has rallied around 27 percent over the past couple of months and is showing signs of being overbought in the short term. But with HAL now part of the Global Standard Index and the defence story still finding plenty of takers, bears appear to be making a tactical retreat for now. Open interest in the stock futures fell over 20 percent on Friday, which coupled with the rise in price appears to indicate that short sellers are covering their positions. Players tracking the stock say there has to be strong institutional buying if the stock is sustain recent gains and build on it. Foreign fund managers have taken a shine for the stock of late judging by uptick in FII holdings in the March quarter. Domestic fund managers too raised their holdings during the March quarter, but at 13.93 percent, it is way below the 20 percent plus figure seen a couple of years back.

Polycab

High networth traders are piling on this stock after a strong set of fourth quarter numbers, pushing it to a record high. The management commentary post earnings too seem to be giving confidence to the bulls. Volume growth for cables and wires was in the high teens during the quarter, and easing commodity prices should help operating margins. The company said that its ad spends for the current year would be 2-3 times that for FY23

Graphite India

The stock surged 12 percent on Friday, and is now up 43 percent from its March lows. Trading volumes too have shot up over the past month, though the operating performance for the March quarter does not appear to support the renewed interest in the stock. Revenue, operating profit, margin and net profit were down both sequentially as well as year-on-year. The stock appears to have caught the fancy of high frequency trading (HFT), which could possibly explain the sudden spike in price and volumes. Graviton Research was one of the HFTs active in the stock on Friday, flipping around a million shares for a 20 paise profit.

Prowling bears

Benchmark US equity indices may be rising, but that does not mean all the smart money is on the side of the bulls.

From the WSJ:

“Hedge funds and other speculative investors have built up a big bet that the S&P 500 will decline, marking their most bearish positioning since 2007. At the same time, they are preparing for a rally in the technology-focused Nasdaq-100, with net bullish wagers in recent weeks approaching the highest levels since late last year. The divergence in positioning reflects the fragility of the 2023 stock rally, strategists say. The S&P 500 is up 12% this year, but it would be negative without the contribution of seven big tech companies.”

Inverted yield

It is interesting that nobody is speaking about the inverted bond, writes Tyler Durden in zerohedge.com.

Excerpt:

“The 2s vs 10s (yields on two-year Treasury bonds and 10-year treasury bonds) spread became more inverted, closing the week at -81 bps. It has only closed at a more inverted level on 12 days in the past several years (in March 2023 when hard landing was handily beating soft landing in most forecasts). It is interesting that no one is talking about inverted yield curves anymore (thankfully, as it often attracts far more attention than it deserves), but this reversal to so much inversion (it was “only” -41 bps a month ago) is at least somewhat interesting.”

Fed won’t help

The US markets are cheering a tight labour market as a sign of strength in the economy despite high interest rates. There is a downside though. While the Fed may have paused on interest rate hikes, don’t expect it to start cutting rates anytime soon--that is the view coming from global investment manager BlackRock.

From the BlackRock weekly commentary:

“We see the Fed nearing a pause in rate hikes and living with some inflation to avoid the deep recession needed to get inflation near its target. But we don’t see the Fed coming to the rescue of a faltering economy with rate cuts later this year. Central banks face a clear trade-off, in our view: crush activity to ease labor constraints and curb inflation – or live with some above-target inflation.”