Short Call | Should you fret over promoter selling? MCX rules, MFs rally, and oil in no mood to boil

Shares of asset management companies had their bet day in many months after Sebi said it would come out with a fresh draft on TER.

You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time. - Shelby Cullom Davis

The debate over promoter/large investors selling shares continues. The bull camp’s argument is that this is not a cause for concern. When it comes to promoters buying or selling shares in their company, the purchase is a much better indicator, they argue. Why? Because selling can be due to any number of reasons, but when a promoter is buying shares, he is putting in money. And he will do that only when certain that the investment will yield good returns.

The bear camp’s key argument is that promoters have the best view of their business and hence have a good idea if their stock is undervalued or overvalued. While selling can be for any number of reasons, there is no denying valuations too are a consideration when they decide to sell shares. Also, a question worth pondering: why are so many promoters selling shares all at once?

MCX

The stock took a beating on Friday following the extension of the licensing and service contract with 63 Moons at an extortionate rate. Still, the stock managed to make a modest recovery from the day’s low and the heavy

volumes indicated bargain hunters at lower levels. At Friday’s closing levels, the stock is back to where it was back in November 2022. And that was before MCX had two rounds of service contract extension with 63 Moons, the bill for which will add up to around Rs 420 crore. The bourse will most likely not make any profits in FY24, but long-term investors seem to be looking beyond this year. At least that is what the stock price seems to indicate.

What works in MCX’s favour is that it is a clear market leader in the segment it operates in and that is not going to change any time soon. If you are looking for exposure to a commodity bourse, then there is nothing else to choose from in the listed space. Morgan Stanley, which has been bearish on the stock, has not made any further cuts to its earnings estimates or price target of Rs 1,125 for it. The broker has said that if MCX manages to make the transition to the new trading platform by the end of this calendar, its profits for FY25 will not be affected.

AMCs in demand

Shares of asset management companies had their bet day in many months after Sebi said it would come out with a fresh draft on the Total Expense Ratio (TER) that fund houses collect from unit holders. The previous proposals, had they become rule, would have hurt the bottomlines of large fund houses. That concern is gone. But a longer problem for the industry still lingers. While inflows through systematic investment plans are on the rise, passively managed funds like exchange traded funds and index funds are becoming more popular. And that is not exactly good news for fund houses, because the fee they collect on passive funds is far lower than what they charge for actively managed funds. This too has been one of the key concerns that has led to AMC stocks underperforming the market.

Autos in focus

The start of every month is a time when auto stocks are in focus. The reason: They release their wholesale sales data for the past month and sometimes also outlook going ahead. Traders seem to have taken positions, indicating their expectation on the numbers.

Option writers have written puts at 160 strike on Ashok Leyland, trying to create a support for the stock. Heavy call writing has been seen at 170 strike, effectively trying to cap the range for the stock between these two levels. Activity has been also seen in Bharat Forge and Atul Auto, where call writers have been more dominant, indicating a supply pressure.

After a superb rally at the start of the year, the momentum has slowed down a bit as the market has factored in the volume growth, though demand is still there. Apart from that, challenges are there in the form of expectations of below normal monsoon that will hurt the rural economy, leading to lower sales of tractors, motorcycles and autos. Exports focused companies have also suffered recently due to changes in the law in some jurisdictions and slow growth in western economies.

Market: Overvalued or will the party continue?

Short Call tried to address this debate through two interesting tweets. The first one is by Anand Sridharan of Nalanda Capital, who tweets from the handle @buggyhuman. This is what he has to say:

Exclude PSUs, commodities, financials (which aren't valued on P/E) and median valuation of top few hundred companies is near 40PE. Apply mildly subjective filter for business/promoter quality, it gets closer to 50 PE. This is gravity for LT (long term) returns though anything can happen in ST (short term). Naturally, I only use trailing E. Forward E (like all forecasts) is for rationalizing, not reasoning.

Technical analyst and blogger Nooresh Merani, who tweets from the handle @nooreshtech has contrary view.

Whenever percentage of stocks (in CNX 500) above 200 SMA (200-day simple moving average) crosses and stay above 75-80 levels, we see a significant rally across stocks, Right now we are back at 74 levels and we are watching it closely. View: Short-term overbought but long-term momentum structure becoming stronger. A buy on dips markets !!

Oil won’t boil

OPEC is cutting back on oil production, but traders in the crude oil market believe that supplies won’t shrink for months going by a key indicator, reports Wall Street Journal. The gauge is based on the gap between the price of oil at different dates. In recent days, contracts for Brent oil that will change hands imminently fell to a discount compared with crude that will be delivered down the line. That dynamic, known as contango, is a signal that supplies are more than sufficient to meet demand.

Shubham Raj contributed to this article.