 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | SBI Card, Car Trade, Cement, Steel, and Poor Charlie’s admission

Santosh Nair
May 02, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Decent set of quarterly earnings, record tax collections, low probability of RBI hiking rates and heavy FII purchases have tilted the game in favour of the bulls for now

Another couple of hundred of points of rally on the Nifty and that could again raise the question whether earnings growth is good enough to justify valuations.

“No one can predict with any certainty which way the next 1,000 points will be. Market fluctuations, while no means comfortable, are normal.” - Peter Lynch

The quote is relevant in the context of the wild swings the Nifty threw up over the last couple of months. The mood appears to have changed rapidly from pessimism to caution and then to cautious optimism and now bullishness. It has still not reached a stage of exuberance, which means that upswing may still have some steam left.

Decent set of quarterly earnings, record tax collections, low probability of RBI hiking rates and heavy FII purchases have tilted the game in favour of the bulls for now. Another couple of hundred of points of rally on the Nifty and that could again raise the question whether earnings growth is good enough to justify valuations.

SBI Card