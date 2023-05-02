Short Call | SBI Card, Car Trade, Cement, Steel, and Poor Charlie’s admission

Another couple of hundred of points of rally on the Nifty and that could again raise the question whether earnings growth is good enough to justify valuations.

“No one can predict with any certainty which way the next 1,000 points will be. Market fluctuations, while no means comfortable, are normal.” - Peter Lynch

The quote is relevant in the context of the wild swings the Nifty threw up over the last couple of months. The mood appears to have changed rapidly from pessimism to caution and then to cautious optimism and now bullishness. It has still not reached a stage of exuberance, which means that upswing may still have some steam left.

Decent set of quarterly earnings, record tax collections, low probability of RBI hiking rates and heavy FII purchases have tilted the game in favour of the bulls for now. Another couple of hundred of points of rally on the Nifty and that could again raise the question whether earnings growth is good enough to justify valuations.

SBI Card

The latest quarterly earnings are decent, just that they are not good enough to trigger the rerating that investors have been patiently waiting for. Higher cost of funds, increase in operating expenses and a lower revolver book (card users paying just the minimum amount due and carrying forward the rest) took some sheen off the numbers. A healthy revolver book is key to a credit card company’s earnings because that is where it earns the juicy margins. But with interest rates already high, fewer customers are carrying forward their outstanding.

“We expect the revolver mix to improve gradually; however, margin could remain under pressure as the borrowing cost is expected to increase further,” wrote Motilal Oswal analysts Nitin Aggarwal and Yash Agarwal in their note.

Car Trade

Even before the Paytm IPO bombed, Cartrade Tech’s public offer in September 2021 was the harbinger of trouble brewing for public offerings by new age businesses. The stock is trading at a fourth of its IPO price as the operating performance is trying to catch up valuations that still appear excessive. The fourth-quarter earnings show that things are improving slowly, but looks like the road to glory is still a long one.

In April last year, Kotak Institutional Equities and Nomura had turned bullish on the stock, but their positive reviews cut no ice with fund managers or wealthy individuals. And now Nomura has trimmed its price target for the stock by a good 20 percent to factor in a more realistic picture even as it has retained its buy rating.

“We lower target EV/sales to 6x (from 7x) for the classified business, in line with the correction at its domestic peers, and that for SAMIL (online vehicle transaction platform) to 4x (5x earlier), at the lower end of its likely range of 4-6x, as recovery seems to be taking longer than we had expected. We now don’t assign any premium to Absure business over classifieds, given the slower ramp-up.”

Cement

What was a price hike story till a quarter back has now turned into a volume game story as companies try to sell as much as they can. According to industry veteran Anil Singhvi, prices could be hiked next month or could even be delayed till October. Profit margins are still hurting from high fuel costs, and cement majors are hoping that prices stay at current levels. And the consolidation story—big players buying smaller companies—may not be playing out immediately. According to Singhvi, the big cement companies are looking to squeeze out existing capacity before they start acquiring fresh capacity.

Steel

It is a mixed picture for steel at this point. The good news is that coking coal prices are falling, providing relief to profit margins of steel companies. But the China demand story is not playing out as expected.

From the ICICI Securities report:

“Despite heathy credit indicators, we find Chinese steel demand remains elusive, resulting in sharp correction in international iron ore prices. Domestic hot rolled coil prices have slid by Rs 100/tonne week-on-week on an average as demand remains weak, particularly for longs. As per our channel checks, traders are waiting for price announcement by the major mills for May’23.”

Reverse swing

Crompton Greaves and IPCA took a pounding last week, falling 12 and 17 percent. The bruising fall appears to have drawn more bears to both stocks, who feel there is some more money to be made by going short. This has led to open interest in the futures of these stocks rising to more than double of the average of the last three months, at the beginning of the new series. From a fundamental perspective, both companies have little going in their favour at this point. But technicals could be another matter altogether. Derivatives traders say the huge bearish positions at the start of the series could indicate that the stocks could be close to making a near term bottom.

US inflation

Supply chain constraints may have eased, and the labour market too is showing signs of cooling. This has raised hopes that the Fed may start cutting rates earlier than expected. But author of the Greed and Fear newsletter Christopher Wood has warned that inflation could surprise, but not pleasantly.

From his piece:

“Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with its uncapped subsidies, marks the biggest move GREED & fear has seen yet against the agenda of free market capitalism which the US is meant to believe in. The result will be an onshoring investment boom, which will be both inflationary and lead to a massive misallocation of capital. GREED & fear was interested to read a quote attributed to BlackRock chairman Larry Fink in a recommended pinko paper article this week that the Biden administration’s efforts to reshore manufacturing meant that US inflation was unlikely to fall below 4% “anytime soon”

EV’s Guinea Pig

The ‘green’ of electric mobility has some dark hues as well. The accelerated adoption of electric vehicles is having a knock-on effect on bauxite - the main source of aluminium, which in turn is a vital input for EVs due to its light weight and better thermal connectivity than steel. At the centre of the aluminium value chain lies Guinea – an impoverished West African nation that is blessed with the world’s biggest reserves of bauxite.

But this blessing has turned into a curse for thousands of locals. An investigation by The Washington Post, reveals that hundreds of square miles once used for farming have been acquired by mining companies, with villagers receiving little or no compensation. In the next two decades, according to a government study, more than 200,000 acres of farmland and 1.1 million acres of natural habitat will be destroyed by bauxite mining.

Rich Charlie's Almanack

For investors struggling to keep their morale (and portfolio) up in this listless market, here are some reassuring words from Charlie Munger himself. The 99-year-old investing legend, in an interview with FT, voiced a nagging suspicion most of us have had – things were actually better in the good ol’ days.

Reminiscing the times in late 1950s when he met Warren Buffett, Munger remarked: “We were a creature of a particular time and a perfect set of opportunities…a perfect period to be a common stock investor. We benefited by and large [from] low interest rates, low equity values, ample opportunities.” “It’s gotten very tough to have anything like the returns that were obtained in the past. [At] the exact time that the game is getting tougher we’ve got more and more people trying to play it.”

Shubham Raj and Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this piece