Short Call | Rising rates, RVNL, milk price hike, IDFC First on short-sellers' list

Santosh Nair
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

“In banking or finance, trust is the only thing you have to sell.” - Patrick Dixon

This feels like 2008 again. UBS is buying Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion in a state-brokered deal, speculation is rife about which US bank is likely to fail next, and leading central banks are taking coordinated steps to infuse liquidity in the system. The net result of all of which is that investors are looking to dump stocks at the first signs of trouble—real or imagined.

Indian shares have risen for two days in a row, but the rally lacks conviction. Foreign funds remain net sellers, and the Street is wondering how long domestic money flow can sustain. Mutual fund investors are going slow, and fund managers have been griping about patchy inflows into equity schemes. Debt appears to be a better bet for the time being.