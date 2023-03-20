Short Call | Rising rates, RVNL, milk price hike, IDFC First on short-sellers' list

“In banking or finance, trust is the only thing you have to sell.” - Patrick Dixon

This feels like 2008 again. UBS is buying Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion in a state-brokered deal, speculation is rife about which US bank is likely to fail next, and leading central banks are taking coordinated steps to infuse liquidity in the system. The net result of all of which is that investors are looking to dump stocks at the first signs of trouble—real or imagined.

Indian shares have risen for two days in a row, but the rally lacks conviction. Foreign funds remain net sellers, and the Street is wondering how long domestic money flow can sustain. Mutual fund investors are going slow, and fund managers have been griping about patchy inflows into equity schemes. Debt appears to be a better bet for the time being.

FII short positions

Even as they continue to be net sellers of shares, foreign institutional investors are steadily increasing their short positions in index futures - Nifty and Bank Nifty. The ratio of long to short positions stand at 10:90, reflecting a highly bearish outlook.

Bulls like to argue that this sets the stage for a massive short covering of positions that could lift the Nifty by a few hundred points. Question is: what could be the near term trigger?

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam post-market hours Friday said that it had emerged the lowest bidder for a project worth around Rs 1,100 crore. Since the last week of December, the company has made at least a dozen announcements about successful bids for projects. But the stock is a good 25 percent below the peak seen in November, and has been struggling so far this calendar year.

The most likely reason is that the market has paid for the good news in advance. Technical analysts say the charts indicate a distribution pattern, meaning some of the smart investors may have got out for the time being. The company is likely to end FY23 with a net profit of Rs 1,400 crore based on the current quarterly run rate. According to the management, the target bottomline for FY24 is Rs 2,100, a 50 percent jump.

Short positions

IDFC First Bank has the maximum outstanding short positions in the NSE’s Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) window. This is a facility where investors bearish on a stock can borrow it for a fee and sell it in the market. IDFC Bank has a short position of 14.3 million shares. Yes Bank is next on the list with close to 10 million short position outstanding. AU Small Finance Bank with close to 6 million shares and ITC with 4.5 million short positions also figure in the top five.

Rising rates

Interest rates continue to crawl higher steadily. Every other day, some bank or the other is announcing a hike in either lending or deposit rates. Some banks are hiking rates in doses of 5 basis points, twice a month. Higher lending rates are bad news for borrowers, and higher deposit rates mean the alternative to equity investments just became more attractive.

Death by thousand cuts, as some die-hard equity bulls would put it. Indian banks are hardly facing the kind of problems that their US counterparts are grappling with, but heavy selling by foreign funds is putting pressure on the stock prices. A lot of overseas money that had come in through the ETF route too is said to be flowing out.

Why milk prices are rising

Emkay lead economist Madhavi Arora on why milk and milk product prices have risen over 8 percent in the last five months.

From the Emkay report:

* As demand from restaurants, hotels, sweetshops, weddings etc crashed during the pandemic, prices collapsed, which led to dairies cutting their procurement of milk from farmers.

* Farmers had to reduce the size of their herds to control costs, while they also began to underfeed them, especially the calves and pregnant cattle that were not giving milk at the time

* A newborn calf typically reaches puberty in 15-18 months. Adding 9-10 months of pregnancy, it will start producing milk in 24-28 months after birth, while this is higher for buffaloes (36-48 months)

* Thus, the underfed and undernourished calves from the Covid period are the milk-producing cows of today. Milk yields have dropped, and dairies have been reporting lower milk procurement throughout the year.