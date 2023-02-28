Short Call | Retail investor pessimism, 'K' recovery, and a summer story

Quote of the day: "Everyone in the world is a long-term investor till the market goes down" – Peter Lynch

Indices fell for the seventh straight session Monday . That has not happened in almost four years now. Investor pessimism is on the rise, though there is no signs of despair yet in the market. News flow continues to be incrementally negative.

Pessimism rules

Cash market turnover continues to dip, while the volume of derivatives contracts being traded is making new highs. Does that mean new traders are still flocking to the market?

“Don’t go by the notional value of turnover (of derivative contracts),” says Jimeet Modi of Samco Ventures. “Check the premium turnover. And that has been flat year-on-year.” Modi says the mood among retail investors is pessimistic.

And they are no longer rushing to buy the dips.

“We were seeing buy-on-dips till the Budget. Post the Adani rout, retail investors are choosing to sit on the sidelines instead of trying to average their positions,” Modi says.

Sitting tight

Dealers at domestic brokerages say wealthy investors or HNIs are holding on to their positions, and not panicking yet. But some of them are trying to be clever in this market, when the ideal thing would be to do nothing, says one dealer.

“Many HNIs are selling straddles in deep out-of-the-money options, expecting the market to stay rangebound for longer. This looks like an easy source of money as you collect premium on both legs. But when too many people do the same thing expecting the same thing, the market usually gives a sharp move on one side,” the dealer said.

Retreat mode

Fabindia has withdrawn its planned IPO, citing weak market conditions. The garment retailer says it had a bumper year with 40 percent growth in business. The decision to back off despite strong fundamentals could indicate that either (a) there are just no takers for the issue or (b) investors are unwilling to pay what Fabindia is asking for.

A few things about IPOs: Good IPOs have found takers in a weak market, for example, Coal India. Good IPOs that somehow scraped through and struggled initially went on to become huge wealth creators, for example, Bharti Airtel. Good IPOs that came in a good market have gone on to destroy value, for example Jet Airways and Suzlon.

A summer story

The recent rally in Voltas has turned out to be short-lived. A harsh summer may be ahead, but similar weather in the past has not changed the long-term industry trend in AC sales, says Goldman. But there could be something for momentum traders here. That’s because Voltas typically outperforms during summer on weather news flow, according to Goldman.

The 'K' recovery

Shares of premium watch seller Ethos have been struggling for a while, but the management’s upbeat guidance points to strength in the luxury goods segment even as the overall outlook on the economy remains uncertain. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the management held on to its 35 percent revenue guidance for FY23, and expects to grow 25 percent next year.

Quick reads

The Wall Street Journal

Apartment rents dropped in every major metropolitan area in the US in the last six months through January, and the trend is expected to persist due to a surge in new apartment deliveries. These declines indicate that tenants are reaching their rent affordability limits, and job layoffs are adding to their worries.

Cnbc.com

As the number of EVs on the road increases, a workforce with the knowledge to fix and properly maintain them will be needed. But a shortage of such talent may emerge in the near future, creating a big headache for both the automotive sector and drivers.

Financial Times

The record-breaking global bond market rally since the start of this year has fizzled out. Some big investors say the recent sell-off is a sign that it is too soon to pile into bonds; that moment is likely to come later in the year.

Bloomberg

The next few weeks will be crucial for fundraising (by Vedanta). If it fails, the issuer’s B- credit rating, already deep in the junk-bond category, could come under pressure, S&P said this month. Adani’s net debt pile of $24 billion may be three times as large as Agarwal’s, but his (Adani's) bonds are still rated at the lowest rung of investment grade.