Short Call | Punters take shine to Hind Copper, will Shriram Fin go HDFC AMC way, diagnostics on fire

Given that the overall mood in the market is bullish, investors are looking at block deals.

I want a company that's simple. They don't have to make seven brilliant decisions every six months to keep going. - Peter Lynch

Foreign money flow is turning erratic again, but that is not deterring domestic investors. A feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) is slowly spreading, and that is leading investors to chase mid and small-cap names.

HDFC AMC

The stock surged 11 percent on Tuesday after co-promoter Abrdn Investment sold its entire 10.2 percent stake in the company through a block deal. The supply overhang in the stock is gone, and there is even a chance that it may find a place in the MSCI Index subject to certain conditions being met, writes my colleague Shailaja Mohapatra. Technical factors will rule in the short term, but the longer term concerns around regulatory changes still persist.

Hindustan Copper

Copper is not the hottest commodity right now, in fact outlook on the metal is tending towards bearish, given China’s faltering economy and concerns

over global growth. But that is not deterring punters from piling on to the Hindustan Copper stock, which has now risen over 15 percent in less than a month.

The sudden frenzy seems a bit puzzling, unless some fresh story is being spun around the divestment theme. Amid, huge call writing in strikes of Rs 117, Rs 188 and Rs 125, the stock has entered the F&O ban list on the NSE.

Shriram Finance

If the market reaction to HDFC AMC stock on Tuesday is any indication, the Shriram Finance shares could be set to extend gains as the Pirmal Group looks to sell its entire stake in the NBFC. Given that the overall mood in the market is bullish, investors are looking at block deals from the perspective of supply overhang vanishing. Abrdn’s stake in HDFC AMC and TPG’s stake in Shriram Finance were bought by a multiple fund houses. So, while large blocks are being absorbed easily, the ‘floating’ stock has also increased because more investors are now holding the same number of shares which were earlier concentrated in a few hands.

Bullish diagnosis

Investors have taken a shine to diagnostic stocks over the past couple of weeks. Dr Lal Path Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Thyrocare, Vijaya Diagnostics and even some of the second line stocks in this segment are seeing a good rally. It is not clear what exactly the market is betting on here. Till a couple of months back, the popular narrative was that the traditional diagnostic chains would continue to be lose market share to deep pocket players from the pharma industry with aggressive plans for this space. The price war has abated for now, and with valuations having moderated from the Covid highs, there could be a feeling that downside may be limited.

RIP bears

Being a contrarian in the market often comes with a hefty cost, $120 billion, for example.

Amid the current bull run, total short interest in the US market topped $1 trillion this month, hitting the highest level since April 2022, reports WSJ. This is up from $863 billion at the start of the year and represents about 5 percent of all shares that are available to trade. However, thanks to the rally, short sellers have incurred roughly $120 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, including $72 billion in the first half of June.

“There are still many investors and hedge funds who think that this rally is ready for a pullback,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3. “Or at least that several of the highflying stocks will lose steam and revert back to the mean.”

Slick move

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ held talks to acquire Wall Street investment bank Lazard, but the deal fell through, reports FT. It was not immediately known whether the talks broke down due to differences over valuation or other issues. The emirate has shown a desire in recent times to diversify away from oil and get into lucrative pockets like financial services. It was also in the fray to acquire Silicon Valley Bank’s UK subsidiary, which was eventually bought by HSBC. The 175-year-old Lazard is best known for its advisory business in Paris, New York and London.

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article.