Short Call | Price war in banking, RBL Bank boss defies sceptics, DLF, Atul, WFH vs WFO

Heading into the quarterly earnings season, there were concerns of banks’ net interest margins being under pressure. That, in turn, was expected to temper investor appetite for bank stocks, despite the outlook on credit growth being strong. A read through of analyst calls of banks post earnings shows that margin pressure because of rising deposit costs remains, but could be more pronounced for the smaller players than the larger ones.

ICICI Bank has said that its net interest margins for FY24 would be in line with that seen in FY23, Kotak Bank has said that it expected a gradual

pressure on NIM since the cost of funds would take time to catch up, and Yes Bank said that it would continue to see its NIM shrink in the September quarter because of deposit costs continuing to rise. In other words the NIM pressure story for the sector is already well known and would have been discounted by the market to a large extent.

A bigger headache for banks could lie elsewhere. Many bankers have been talking about ‘irrational pricing’ in corporate loans of late. Companies flush with funds have not been borrowing enough, and that is prompting banks to sweeten the rates they are offering. Last week, HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said his bank was keen on relationships with corporates, but not at bargain prices.

In its earnings concall, Yes Bank told investors that it would not underwrite corporate loans at a price that did not make sense. As UTI AMC’s Vetri Subramaniam too points out in this interview, credit costs are at unsustainably low levels. In other words, banks are not fully pricing in the risk of potential defaults while making loans.

What could change? Capacity utilisation levels in most sectors are nearing levels that makes sense for companies to invest in additional capacity. If capex takes off in a big way, and companies approach banks for loans, maybe banks would be in a better position to negotiate.

Sweet revenge

RBL Bank Managing Director R Subramaniakumar must have reasons to feel smug. Last year in June, when he was named successor to the high-profile Vishwavir Ahuja, market greeted the news by hammering the stock 19 percent. Quite a few analysts downgraded the stock, citing Subramaniakumar’s PSU bank credentials as the stumbling block in reviving the bank’s fortunes. ‘Good track record but wrong man for the job’ seemed to have been the market’s unanimous verdict back then.

Since then, the stock has almost trebled in value and ranks among the best performing stocks. On Monday, the bank reported yet another set of strong quarterly numbers and looks poised to build on recent gains. True, the last 12 months have been good for the banking sector in general, and the systems put in place by the former MD and CEO can be attributed as the factors for the bank doing well. At the same time, fears that RBL Bank may not be competitive under a former public sector banking veteran have been proved wrong. Moral of the story for any incoming CEO is that it always helps if the market has a pessimistic view of your abilities; things can only get better from then on.

Dead cat bounce?

Atul shares surged 7 percent on Friday, with trading volumes the highest in 34 months. One reason for the market being upbeat despite the sharp year-on-year decline in revenues and net profit, is that the numbers quarter-on-quarter comparison does not look too bad. In fact, net profit is up around 10 percent, and at the same level as seen during the December quarter. The company has also managed to maintain its operating margin at 15 percent. At a time when it is raining bad news and analyst downgrades in the sector, this performance may not seem bad at all. In fact, bulls in the Atul stock seem to be betting that the worst may be over. Not so fast, say Kotak Institutional analysts Abhijit Akella, Sumit Kumar and Eesha Mohanty.

According to the trio, investors may be cheering the company having outperformed Q1 estimates, while losing sight of the fact that it may not be accounting for the downward revision in estimates for the whole of FY24. Akella & co feel the market may be over valuing Atul considering there could be more pain in store given the company’s largely commoditized product portfolio is vulnerable to China dumping, it has a poor track record of new project execution and innovation, and quarterly disclosures are inadequate.

Atul shares are still around 30 percent down from the peak seen in October 2021.

Show me the money

DLF and its peers in the realty sector have had a good run from the March lows once the market was convinced that high interest rates were not hurting demand. That may well be the case, but where it seems to be taking time showing in the quarterly performance. DLF reported a top line of Rs 1423 crore for the June quarter, which is not too far from the number reported same period last year, or the preceding quarter for that matter. But investors are satisfied to value the stock at roughly 60 times trailing earnings. Investors tracking the sector admit that deciphering the profit and loss accounts of realty firms is a tough task. So it is not often clear that what the market is looking at exactly when you see the sharp swings in the stock price. One thing that can be said is that market may not be paying more for the stock in relative terms: it was valued at roughly 60 times trailing earnings last year same time when the stock price was 40 percent lower. Also, DLF has been making good progress in lowering its debt over the years. The stock has delivered decent returns for anybody who has been holding it for the last five years. But for those holding it for a decade ‘dilli abhi door hai’

A new ‘high’

Investors in United Spirits are on a high, just like the consumers of the company’s products. The stock hit a record high on Friday as the company announced its first quarter numbers. The reason: People rank more premium liquor and watched IPL.

United Spirits, which produces McDowells, Black Dogs and Black & White brand liquor among others, said its revenue grew 17 percent while its profit expanded 82 percent year-on year thanks to premiumisation and growth in revenue from the IPL franchise it owns - Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Option data shows both bulls and bears are seeing opportunities at this point to make money. For instance 1040 strike saw 8 times more call writing while 1000 strike saw 11 times more put writing. While bullish traders are confident that the company’s share will likely keep going higher riding on the earnings momentum, bears are betting on the uptrend faltering since the stock is now looking expensive at over 60 times trailing earnings. (Shubham Raj)

Work from Home vs Work from Office

For those employees who are now being asked to work from office, here is something you could show to the bosses.

When employees are working remotely, their breaks become more precious, ready to be filled with stuff they actually want and need to do, reports WSJ, quoting surveys by Stanford University and other researchers. So those working from home are more likely to exercise, complete chores and personal errands, and care for their kids during the workday.

And what about those who work from office?

Employees in the office, meanwhile, are more likely to kill time scrolling the internet or playing a game on their phones, or getting drawn into office gossip, says the report.