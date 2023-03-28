 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Power stocks, funds turn bearish on copper, no short covering rally

Santosh Nair
Mar 28, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Power stocks seemed to be among the safest of bets in this market till now. But shares of these companies too have been under pressure over the last few days.

Foreign institutional investors remain net sellers, domestic fund houses say equity inflows are thinning, and wealthy traders are steadily increasing their investments in debt instruments.

Never ask anyone for their opinion, forecast, or recommendation. Just ask them what they have – or don’t have – in their portfolio ~ Nassim Nicholas Taleb

One day at a time. That’s how most traders and investors are trying to navigate this trendless market. The banking crisis in US and Europe appears to be under control for now, but the general feeling in the market is that the next bad news could just be around the corner. Traders are keeping their positions to the minimum, and investors are taking their time, aware that prices are unlikely to run away anytime soon. Foreign institutional investors remain net sellers, domestic fund houses say equity inflows are thinning, and wealthy traders are steadily increasing their investments in debt instruments. This is resulting in a self-fulfilling prophecy, causing stock prices to drift lower.

F&O cues

FII net short positions in index futures have shrunk from around 85 percent to around 65 percent over the last week. In the past, such a reduction in short positions has triggered a decent rally in the Nifty. That has not been the case this time around, with the Nifty struggling to sustain above 17,000. This, veteran traders say indicates there is a steady supply of shares from local players leaking into the market.