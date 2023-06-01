Short Call: Patanjali Foods, IRCTC, Apollo Hospitals, finfluencers beware

The short term focus will be on the RBI credit policy, but there too, there is not much room for surprise

There is a mindset among many professional investors that if I go down the drain, it is OK as long as everyone else too goes. ~ Jean Marie Eveillard

Massive volumes were seen on May 31 as benchmark indices trimmed their losses. Dealers attribute the higher-than-usual activity to rebalancing of portfolios by passive funds following changes to the weightages in the MSCI Index components.

Market appears to be stuck in a no-man’s land for now. Those sitting on paper profits are loathe to sell as the market is resisting efforts to drag it lower. At the same time, expensive valuations are holding back bulls from chasing prices. The earnings season is now over. The short term focus will be on the RBI credit policy, but there too, there is not much room for surprise, pleasant or nasty.

Patanjali Foods

The stock rose 2.5 percent in a weak market on Wednesday and are up close to 20 percent since the March lows. The company has said that it will wrap up its share offering by June end and plans to do it through a mix of qualified institutional placement and offer for sale. The share sale is to ensure that the company is compliant with the SEBI rule of 25 percent minimum public shareholding. The delay in the stake sale to the point of getting rapped by SEBI seems to indicate that the company may have struggled to find buyers at a price of its choice in the past.

Near term sentiment for the stock will be driven by the price which investors are willing to pay now. The company’s operating performance has been steady at best for the past many quarters, and FMCG is not exactly the flavour of the season. When the overall mood in the market is upbeat, investors are excited if share sales take place at a premium to market price. When the mood is cautious, share sales, even at a premium are interpreted as an increase in floating stock.

IRCTC

The stock held ground in Wednesday’s bearish session, but trading volumes feel sharply compared to the last couple of days. In a post-earnings interview, the management said that 82 percent of the tickets are booked online, and the rest offline. The case for a cautious view on the stock is that the high margin internet ticketing business may not grow dramatically from these levels. But the company is making progress in its other businesses.

Short Call

Catering, though a low margin business is now 41 percent of revenues. If one is bullish on the rail sector in terms of more trains and tracks being added, then it makes sense to be in a stock like IRCTC. But don’t expect the crazy price earnings multiple seen in FY21 anytime soon. This is now a ride on a regular express train, not a Rajdhani.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

The stock has gone nowhere for more than a year now, and the erratic trend in bottomline over the past many quarters could explain the investor indifference. Market appears to be watching the progress in AHE’s other businesses like online pharmacy and digital healthcare, and how much cash they will continue to guzzle. In the past, the company has spoken about raising capital in Apollo 24/7, the digital healthcare platform, but it has turned out to be a long wait for AHEL shareholders.

The company has now said that it “sees an opportunity to raise equity (in Apollo 24/7) by end of the year”, and that it expected 24/7 to achieve operating breakeven by the fourth quarter FY24. AHEL Managing Director Suneeta Reddy told CNBCTV18 that the 24/7 is likely to get $200 million for a 5-7 percent stake, which values the arm between $304 billion. The fund raise, more than the operating performance of the flagship hospitals operations, could be the next trigger for the stock

Finfluencers beware

Former Securities Exchange Commission chief John Reed Stark has tweeted a warning to finfluencers promoting crypto assets that they will soon be in trouble with the SEC. “Not only will you eventually get caught, but your prosecution will also be like shooting fish in a barrel,” Stark tweeted. In his post, Stark wrote that for SEC enforcement lawyers and FBI agents, nailing crypto promoters was not like complicated like trying to identify and apprehend stealth hackers who attempt to tamper with the energy grid.

“In stark contrast, regulators and law enforcement need only turn on their computers to discover an extraordinary and resplendent evidentiary trail of compelling and vivid inculpatory evidence,” he wrote.

Finfluencers on Dalal Street, take note. At an AMFI event two days ago, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch told media that “something is cooking” when asked about the action the regulator was planning against finfluencers using social media to manipulate stock prices.

From Russia, With Love

No army can stop an idea whose time has come. Including the idea of capital outflows. More than a year after the West imposed severe sanctions on Moscow, Russian capital is still being routed to foreign banks, reports WSJ.

Russian households’ deposits in foreign banks have more than doubled since the start of the war to 5.4 trillion roubles ($67.3 billion) as of April. The monthly flow of roubles into foreign-currency accounts offshore is running at more than five times the pre-war levels. Russians are increasingly flocking to informal currency traders to swap roubles into foreign currency. Others have found refuge in the banking systems of neighbouring countries such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Armenia, while some have turned to cryptocurrencies to sidestep the sanctions.

The Marlboro ESG Man

Here’s a contender for ‘Branding Transformation of the Decade’ award.

Jacek Olczak, chief executive of cigarettes major Philip Morris International, told FT that the company is on track to becoming an ESG stock as part of efforts to woo back investors shunning tobacco players.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms have prompted European asset managers, UK pension funds and others to offload billions of dollars’ worth of tobacco stocks in recent times. Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboro and other cigarette brands, has ventured into less harmful vapour-based nicotine products, which accounted for about a third of its revenues last year. The company aims to derive half of its topline from this segment. But will that be enough to impress the ESG evangelists?