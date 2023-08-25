Short Call | Passive of passive boosts Coforge, existential question on SBI Cards, new kid on HFT block, RBI minutes

In the stock market, it is not what people say, but what they do that decide the stock prices.

Any believable prediction will be wrong. Any right prediction will be unbelievable. - Kevin Kelley

Not enough buyers at higher levels would be the shortest way to describe the current market trend. Unless, of course, it is a large block on offer. Block deals continue to be the rage, and mid-caps and small stocks are faring better than large-caps, despite the general feeling that mid- and small-caps look overvalued. But then, in the stock market, it is not what people say, but what they do that decide the stock prices.

Passive power

Just a month back, the Coforge stock was out of favour with fund managers after reporting a tepid set of first quarter numbers. And suddenly it is finding plenty of takers. From a post-earnings low, the stock has gained 16 percent over the last month, making it the best performer in the IT space. This, despite there being no major change as far as the fundamental story is concerned. Call it the power of passive investing. With promoter Baring Private Equity having sold its 26 percent stake through an open market deal, the floating stock (non-promoter holding) has increased, which will increase Coforge’s weightage in the FTSE index.

That has led to traders piling on the stock on Wednesday hoping that they will be able to offload their positions to passive funds (benchmarked to the

FTSE index) who have to buy Coforge shares to rebalance their portfolio. Open interest in Coforge almost doubled on Thursday as the price surged 10 percent to Rs 5,391. The stock price has crossed the targets of most brokers who are bullish on the stock. The portfolio rebalancing may provide a temporary bump up to the stock, but given the dour outlook on the IT sector in general, it remains to be seen if the recent outperformance can be sustained.

“Strong execution, robust client mining, and continued investment in S&M have helped the company gain wallet share and deliver industry leading growth. However, we believe the robust outlook is already factored into the price and we do not see any potential upside from here on,” Motilal Oswal said in its post-earnings note last month while assigning a price target of Rs 4,460.

SBI Cards

Over the last one year, the SBI Cards stock has seen many bounce-backs, but no sustainable uptrend, moving in the Rs 700-950 range. Reason: the Street is not convinced that the credit card business in general will be as profitable as it was in the past, thanks to the growing clout of UPI payments apps. The two key attractions of a credit card so far have been the interest fee period and reward points.

But that’s rapidly changing write Bernstein analysts Pranav Gundlapalle, Ishan Mittal and Dhruv Luthra in their report titled, India Payments: Disruption Playbook.

“The value of UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 are more than 50 percent higher than the total value of credit card transactions. "Do you want to convert the last transaction into an EMI?" is suddenly possible for the payment platforms too,” the trio wrote.

The credit option on payment apps as well as the online loans offered by banks are becoming almost instantaneous (and come with at least 15-20 percent lower interest rates), reducing the attractiveness of credit card debt, they say. Bernstein has an ‘underperform’ rating on SBI Cards.

The existential question for credit cards now is whether consumers would be willing to pay a higher interest rate on credit card revolvers when they have an equally convenient option available at much lower interest rates. Revolver means carrying forward the outstanding payment by paying the minimum fees.

SBI Cards has maintained its position as the market leader in credit cards and managed to grow its business in a tough environment. That investors have not written off the sector altogether can be seen from the stock finding support at lower levels. But how much of a premium will investors be willing to pay is the main question.

New kid on the block

Of late, people in the high-frequency trading (HFT) segment have been complaining about profit margins getting thinner because of increased competition. But that does not seem to be stopping newer players from throwing their hats into the ring, or perhaps some of the existing players getting bigger by fine tuning their algos. HRTI Private Limited is one name that been figuring regularly in recent bulk deals, alongside old hands like Graviton and QE Securities.

RBI minutia

The minutes of the last MPC meeting reflect the RBI’s vigilance on inflation but no urgency to act, unless food inflation gets generalised, writes Emkay lead economist Madhavi Arora in her report. She expects a steep fall in food prices in October and November, causing inflation to decline more than the RBI’s forecast. At the same time, the RBI will not cut rates in FY24 and even when it does, will do so only after the Fed starts cutting rates, she says.

Cold Turkey

If you feel inflation and interest rates in India are high, look to Turkey. Turkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankasi (TCMB), the country’s central bank on Thursday hiked interest rates by more than expected to 25 percent, as it tries to curb inflation through monetary policy. The central bank had recently raised its inflation forecast for the year-end from 22.3 percent to 58 percent. As bad as the inflation figure may sound, it is still better than the situation in October 2022 when inflation had risen to 85 percent.

Quantum leap

One of the many jokes about the difficult economics of aviation is that the best way to become a millionaire in this business is to start as a billionaire. But Australia’s Qantas is proving sceptics wrong.

The Australian airline on Thursday sprayed money in all directions as it reported record earnings, reports Bloomberg.

“Qantas simultaneously spent billions of dollars on Boeing Co. and Airbus SE jets, returned A$500 million ($324 million) to shareholders, and gave A$500 travel credits to its entire rank-and-file workforce. In a final flurry, Qantas donated more than 1 billion loyalty points to frequent flyers. The gesture was meant, the airline said, as a ‘thank you.’

Growing disconnect

People who work from home are feeling more disconnected from the larger mission of their employers, says a WSJ report, quoting a Gallup survey. Only 28 percent of remote workers said they felt a connection to the purpose of their organisations, down from 32 percent last year.

In short, more remote workers appear to be approaching their jobs with “a gig-worker mentality,” fulfilling the basic responsibilities of the role rather than anticipating the broader needs of their team or company, the report says.