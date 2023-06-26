Short Call | On ground realty, a charged up Exide, sidetracked RVNL, chemical alert and lack in lithium

Demand for luxury real estate has been unusually strong in metros, and both analyst and management commentaries on other segments are bullish.

The problem with the markets is that they are just like people, and individual investors can easily get confused. - Robert Shiller

Rising interest rates spells bad news for real estate stocks. At least that is the way it is supposed to be, as EMIs become expensive to service. But the ground reality is different. Demand for luxury real estate has been unusually strong in metros, and both analyst and management commentaries on other segments are bullish.

After a period of lull when investors were wary of getting into realty stocks, sentiment has changed for the better. Broking firm Jefferies says that inventory is still low, and that has been a major factor behind the double-digit rise in prices. A key argument in favour of the sector is that valuations are still below their recent peaks. Anybody who has lived through the 2008 ‘land bank boom’ in realty stocks would certainly agree.

RVNL

The company last week said it is the lowest bidder for a Rs 395-crore job

from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. It is also the lowest bidder for two projects in Jabalpur worth Rs 280 crore. But market has been cool to the stock of late. One reason is that the stock had a sharp run-up, but the bigger overhang on it right now is the souring of relationship of the company with its Russian JV partner CJSC Transmashholding.

Moneycontrol had reported that TMH has not agreed to RVNL’s demand for a larger stake in the JV, and thus, has not deposited the bank guarantee of nearly Rs 200 crore required for the project to manufacture and maintain 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. RVNL has denied the report, but the stock price seems to suggest otherwise.

Exide Industries

The stock is on the move once again. Question is: will long-term shareholders be lucky this time? The stock has risen 60 percent over the last year, as investors are betting on the story that it is best placed to benefit from the growing demand for electric vehicles once its new plants making lithium ion batteries go on stream. But for those who have been holding the shares for over 10 years, the returns have been almost the same as a bank FD. Quite a few brokers are bullish on the stock this time round, but the price targets have been met or are close to being hit. JP Morgan is the biggest bull on the stock right now with a price target of Rs 245.

Weak chemistry

Warnings from the chemical sector on the outlook for earnings are piling up — just as worrying signs about global demand and economic growth begin to multiply across the board, reports zerohedge.com.

In June alone, four European companies — Lanxess, Croda, K+S and Victrex— warned about their profit outlook for the rest of the year. In the US, Cabot has dropped its full-year forecast, citing softer global demand as it ditched.

From the report:

Whether the worsening outlook for chemicals is a warning for the broader industrial or cyclical complex isn’t yet clear. But without substantial stimulus in China or signs that demand is picking up, caution could be warranted. especially at a time when optimistic investors have pushed their positioning in stocks back to elevated levels.

Trouble brewing?

The corporate default rate in the US climbed in May, as companies are struggling with higher interest rates as well as an uncertain economic outlook. There have been 41 defaults in the US and one in Canada so far this year, the most in any region globally and more than double the same period in 2022, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

So far this calendar, there were 324 bankruptcy filings, compared to 374 for the whole of last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. There were more than 230 bankruptcy filings through April of this year, the highest rate for that period since 2010.

Flying high

For investors betting on the aviation industry, here’s some good news.

“There is economic slowdown, but airlines do not see a slowdown of bookings,” Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, told the Wall Street Journal, adding, “…and they continue to see a very strong demand with high prices.” The strong demand comes at a time when aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing are facing shortages of engines, chips and workers. “We cannot make planes fast enough to satisfy the demand,” Faury said.

Behind schedule

Lithium producers have warned that delays in mine permitting, staffing shortages and inflation may hinder their ability to supply enough of the battery metal to meet the world’s aggressive electrification timelines, reports mining.com. Lake Resources is the latest lithium company to announce a project delay, pushing back first production from its Kachi lithium project in Argentina by three years.

Even if more lithium mines are built, there are not enough facilities to produce specialized types of the metal for batteries, forcing automakers to accept lower-quality lithium’. “There’s a big difference between lithium that comes out of the ground and lithium that goes into a battery,” said Sarah Maryssael of Livent, which supplies Tesla and is set to combine with rival Allkem later this year.