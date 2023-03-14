 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Of bank stocks, IndusInd Bank, NSE share deals, rate cuts and Tech M

Santosh Nair
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

With bank stocks in US and Europe under fire, the banking story in India too has soured though not for reasons of systemic risk. PSU bank stocks were among the worst performers on Monday, and some feel the drubbing may be justified

“2000, 2008, 2023, it is always the same. People full of hubris and greed take stupid risks, and fail. Money is then printed. Because it works so well.” - Michael Burry

The bank rout in global markets continues. A silver lining from behind the dark clouds perhaps could be the Fed pressing the pause button on rate hikes, or at least the possibility of a 50-basis-point increase going off the table. Not many in the market are hopeful, though. Goldman Sachs' seems to be the only voice betting on a rate pause. Some short covering is expected in Indian shares, but the near to medium term outlook is bearish.

Inflation

Consumer inflation for February at 6.44 percent was slightly higher than what economists were expecting.