Short Call | Of bank stocks, IndusInd Bank, NSE share deals, rate cuts and Tech M

“2000, 2008, 2023, it is always the same. People full of hubris and greed take stupid risks, and fail. Money is then printed. Because it works so well.” - Michael Burry

The bank rout in global markets continues. A silver lining from behind the dark clouds perhaps could be the Fed pressing the pause button on rate hikes, or at least the possibility of a 50-basis-point increase going off the table. Not many in the market are hopeful, though. Goldman Sachs' seems to be the only voice betting on a rate pause. Some short covering is expected in Indian shares, but the near to medium term outlook is bearish.

Inflation

Consumer inflation for February at 6.44 percent was slightly higher than what economists were expecting.

What next?

“Uncertain FX in case of global financial stress contagion and the possibility of sticky services inflation could keep the inflation trajectory far from a secular fall in the coming months. The RBI will continue to remain non-committal on the future rates path, as the fluid global situation demands frequent macro re-assessments,” wrote Emkay lead economist Madhavi Vora in a note to clients.

Stock moves

IndusInd shares plunged over 7 percent on Monday after the RBI extended CEO Suman Kathpalia’s term by two years instead of the three as proposed by the bank.

Why?

“Ever since the Yes Bank fiasco, investors are jittery whenever the RBI disagrees with a bank’s proposal on extension of CEO’s tenure,” says Moneycontrol Banking Editor Dinesh Unnikrishnan. “The fears may not always be justified. For instance, Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan’s tenure was extended by just a year despite the bank asking for three. Initially, the market was worried, but the stock later did fine.”

Tech Mahindra shares held ground in Monday’s bearish session. The announcement of Infosys veteran Mohit Joshi as CEO designate was cited by brokers as one of the triggers. Tech M’s margins have plenty of scope for improvement, and that does make it a potential re-rating candidate among top tier IT stocks. But it is not going to be an easy ship to turn, analysts caution, more so as Joshi will be taking control of the wheel as the weather is getting rough. Those wanting to take a bet on Tech M should be prepared for the long haul.

Blue Star is among the handful of stocks hitting 52-week highs in this market. The company’s MD B Thiagarajan told CNBCTV18 that the peak summer demand earlier seen in May was now getting advanced. He is targeting a 30 percent volume growth between March and June.

Bank stocks clobbered

With bank stocks in US and Europe under fire, the banking story in India too has soured though not for reasons of systemic risk. PSU bank stocks were among the worst performers on Monday, and some feel the drubbing may be justified.

"The narrative that bank stocks should do well because credit demand is strong is a bit too simplistic,” Motilal Oswal’s Hemang Jani tells Short Call.

“The thing with banking is that it is easy to lend, but you will know only a year down the line if that money is coming back . We are seeing signs of some slowdown in the economy... Hard to say if it will be short lived or prolonged.," he adds. Already, bank stocks have been sliding for the last few weeks as rising deposit rates are expected into bite in its net interest margins.

NSE share trades

There is still no clarity on when the National Stock Exchange’s initial public offer (IPO) will get the Sebi green light. But that is not stopping domestic investors from piling on to the stock in the private market. Share transfer data for February showed multiple block deals, and in one such deal a domestic investor picked up 7 lakh shares offered by a non-resident Indian for Rs 2,725. In another large deal, a foreign investor bought 8.56 lakh shares from an NRI at Rs 2,750.

Despite the flurry of activity, most transactions have taken place in the Rs 2700-2800 range, compared to the Rs 3000-3200 range a couple of months back.

BSE SME chief

Ajay Thakur, Head BSE SME, is learnt to have put in his papers. Thakur, who has been with the bouse for nearly two-and-a-half decades, is credited with having built the BSE’s SME division into a formidable force. Thakur was not available for comment.

Will the Fed cut rates?

It is not a given, writes James Mackintosh in Wall Street Journal.

“In 2007 the Fed was willing to cut rates in spite of an oil-driven acceleration in inflation because the financial system meltdown was obvious. In 1998, inflation had collapsed below 2%, while around the time of the 1994 peso crisis inflation was fairly stable. This time inflation remains far above target, the jobs market is still tight and, until last week’s bank collapses, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was talking up the need for higher rates for longer.”

Collateral damage

SoftBank, similarly central to the global VC arena, has lost around 7 percent or $5 billion of its value since news of SVB’s difficulties emerged, reports Bloomberg.

“Its credit default swaps are surging for the second straight day, and speculation is growing on what asset sales might be ahead should SoftBank need to help out portfolio companies.”