Short Call: No DNE rule by NSE changes definition of options for buyers

Santosh Nair
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

With the DNE facility no longer available, retail traders cannot afford to wait till the last minute to square off their open positions in single stock options.

“Many years ago, an older partner taught me to distinguish between outcomes that are unlikely and outcomes that are catastrophic. The latter are to be avoided even if the odds on them are tiny.” ~Peter Bernstein

The market is going nowhere. The global banking crisis appears to have been contained for the time being, but that is still not a compelling enough reason for investors to start loading up on shares in a big way. With the fourth quarter earnings season set to start in less than three weeks, the focus will once again shift to earnings growth. The good part is that expectations are low this time around. The question is: whether the low expectations are already reflecting in the stock prices?

Option or mandatory?

The big talking point yesterday was the National Stock Exchange’s decision to scrap the ‘Do Not Exercise’ (DNE) facility in the futures and options segment. The new rule means that all open In-The-Money (ITM) single stock options at expiry will have to be settled by giving delivery or taking delivery of shares. This is applicable even to the buyer of options, irrespective of how miniscule the profit may be. Many traders choose DNE because settling in shares even for hugely profitable ITM options is a cumbersome process. And where the profits are miniscule, option buyers prefer to forgo the amount paid as premium since settling in shares would mean shelling out broking and other statutory charges, which would far exceed any profit that they stood to make on the trade.