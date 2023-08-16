Short Call | More power to JSW Energy, IndiGo on liquid oxygen, PVR stock woos movie buffs

Those who missed the recent rally are waiting eagerly for a correction so that they could get in at lower levels.

No method guarantees you're not going to lose your shirt. I've done that many times. I've had stocks go from $11 to seven cents. - Peter Lynch

It is suddenly raining bad news on all fronts. The July consumer inflation reading was a shocker, there is a possibility of further bank downgrades in the US, and the situation in China is going from bad to worse. World markets are jittery, and India too could feel the heat. Those who missed the recent rally are waiting eagerly for a correction so that they could get in at lower levels.

The widely held view now is that India is in a structural bull run, and intermittent corrections are part of the journey. The ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy has worked well for more than three years now, and most people feel there is no reason why it should not continue to work. The majority view is that the RBI is unlikely to hike interest rates in the foreseeable future and even if the central bank does not cut rates earlier than expected, that is fine. Because the market was anyway not expecting a rate cut before 2024.

JSW Energy

The stock has gained 20 percent over the last one week, and the sudden burst of buying could largely be attributed to some insiders being aware of GQG Emerging Partners looking to pick up a stake in the company. GQG’s stock is riding high after its purchase of key Adani group shares help turn around the sentiment for the group itself. GQG also managed to spot an opportunity in June last year, much ahead of other institutional investors. The GQG touch could keep JSW in the limelight for a while. A group of old hands in the market are said to have made a killing in the stock, after having patiently and silently built a sizeable position in the stock when LIC was selling 80-lakh-odd shares during April-June.

Analysts are mixed in their outlook on JSW Energy. Both Citi and CLSA have a 'sell' rating on the stock after the company’s tepid first quarter earnings, citing expensive valuations. Antique Stock Broking recently upgraded its call on the stock to a 'buy' and Jefferies counts the stock among its top picks in the power sector.

Interglobe Aviation

The stock continues to find itself in a ‘liquid oxygen’ situation, an apocryphal punishment attributed to the late Bollywood villain Ajit. (Logic being the liquid won’t let one live and the oxygen won’t let die either). This is what Short Call had written earlier this month (and there is not much to add):

"The stock had a good run from the March lows, but investors now seem hesitant. Firming up of oil prices could be one reason, but a bigger reason could be that they fear more shares coming into the market from the Gangwal family, which has been paring its stake over the last year.

"With a ready seller available in the Gangwals, institutional investors seem in no hurry to buy from the open market. And that is holding back local traders from taking up big positions in the stock."

My colleague Ashwin Mohan reports that the Gangwal family is set to raise around Rs 3,735 crore by selling 4 percent through a block trade today, at a 5.8 percent discount to Monday’s closing price. Improving sector fundamentals won’t let the stock go down but the supply of shares from the Gangwal family won’t let the stock rise beyond a point either.

PVR Inox

The stock has risen 25 percent over the last month, as the Street appears to have gotten over the Adipurush fiasco after the recent blockbuster releases. The multiplex chain said that it witnessed its higher ever daily and weekend admissions and box office collections over the weekend, raking in over Rs 100 crore. A hard-to-value stock on the convention price to earning yardstick, the PVR stock’s fortunes have been very much like the plots of the movies that it screens—full of twists and turns. One minute it is about “OTT is killing multiplexes" and the next minute it is about “people will always watch good movies on big screens”.

The stock has turned to be an opportunistic bet over the last 18 months, swinging to audience response to the latest releases.

How to play the stock hereon? As far as multiplex stocks are concerned, you have a better chance of calling it right if you understand movies better than balance sheets.