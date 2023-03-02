 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | Margin rule woes, brokerage wars, flight to safety

Santosh Nair
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

With market rangebound, many algo traders are finding that even Rs 20 on a trade bites if you are doing 250 trades a day and not making enough profit to cover that cost

"It's liquidity that moves markets."  - Stanley Druckenmiller

And, right now, there does not seem to be enough of it going around. March usually is a tough month for stock market bulls because of portfolios being shuffled and money pulled out of the system to balance the books for year-end accounting.

Add to that low retail investor participation, relentless selling by FIIs and persistent concerns about interest rates and expensive valuations. Not a pretty picture at all. Brokers say tighter SEBI regulations regarding margin collection on both buying and selling of shares is also one of the factors weighing down the market.