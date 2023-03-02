Short Call | Margin rule woes, brokerage wars, flight to safety

"It's liquidity that moves markets." - Stanley Druckenmiller

And, right now, there does not seem to be enough of it going around. March usually is a tough month for stock market bulls because of portfolios being shuffled and money pulled out of the system to balance the books for year-end accounting.

Add to that low retail investor participation, relentless selling by FIIs and persistent concerns about interest rates and expensive valuations. Not a pretty picture at all. Brokers say tighter SEBI regulations regarding margin collection on both buying and selling of shares is also one of the factors weighing down the market.

“Earlier we would see a lot of opportunistic buying by retail investors in a falling market because the broker was able to fund the purchase temporarily,” said a broker. “That’s no longer possible under the new rules where the margins need to come from the client itself. That means one cushion less to support the price,” the broker said.

The bank job

Bank stocks, PSU banks in particular, made a strong comeback on Wednesday, after many days of hammering. Rarely do all four levers of growth for the banking sector—loan growth, net interest margins, operating expenses, asset quality—fire at the same time and yet investors have ignored the strong Q3 performance.

Why?

“The banking sector’s exposure to the Adani group, and FIIs pulling out money to invest in other markets (China) and asset classes, are the main factors putting pressure on bank stocks right now,” Digant Haria of Greed Edge Wealth tells Short Call.

He is in the camp that feels the story still has steam left, as credit growth is likely to be strong in the foreseeable future.

The caveat

“The secular bull run in banks is over for the time being. Rising deposit rates, and the resulting pressure on margins is also a reality as is strong loan growth. So stocks with strong base of cheap customer deposits are the place to be in. The improvement in RoA (return on assets), RoE (return on equity) has played out.”

And he is not overly bullish on PSU banks barring SBI and BoB. “Not all of them have a strong deposit base. Besides, they may be nudged into lending to some troubled groups in a crisis situation.”

The case for NBFCs

Haria is betting on a sharper recovery in NBFC stocks. “Much of the damage from rising rates (on net interest margins) has been factored in. Unlike, banks, NBFCs are not heavily owned by FIIs, so concerns of FII selling is low. Demand is quite strong in the home finance, commercial vehicles and microfinance segments. Consumer durable finance is still a change though, so (NBFC) stocks with a high exposure to that space could struggle,” he says.

Discount wars

One would have thought that at Rs 20 per trade, broking charges had bottomed out. Not quite, it seems. With market rangebound, many algo traders are finding that even Rs 20 on a trade bites if you are doing 250 trades a day and not making enough profit to cover that cost. Sensing the opportunity, some brokerages are now offering a ‘per (derivative) lot’ rate as low as Rs 1. Remains to be seen how the bigger discount brokers will be viewing this development.

“It is good for algo traders, but makes me all the more wary of investing in broking stocks,” a high volume trader who has managed to negotiate such a deal told Short Call. The performance of listed broking stocks over the last few months says it all.

Fight to safety

A key theme playing out in the market right is the shift from equity to fixed income, as rates continue to climb.

Citing the examples of 1973 and 1980, when US went through inflation shocks, WSJ columnist James Mackintosh makes a case for shifting money to bonds.

From the column

In both 1973 and 1980, stocks took a long time to recover, especially after adjusting for inflation. From a January 1973 high, it took until 1985 for investors to get their money back from U.S. stocks in real terms. From the 1973 and 1980 stock-market highs, bonds proved more resilient than stocks in both inflation shocks, albeit still falling far behind inflation. This time, stocks and bonds have fallen together.

The central lesson of financial history is that, over the long run, US stocks beat bonds. But buying stocks when they are expensive is a recipe for substandard returns. There’s plenty of scope for bonds to disappoint if inflation turns out to be endemic. But at least they start out at a reasonable valuation, based on current yields.

…. And, the strategy already seems to be paying off

From Bloomberg

For the first time in more than two decades, some of the world’s most risk-free securities are delivering bigger payouts than a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds. The steep jump in those payouts has reduced the incentive for investors to take risks, marking a break from the post-financial crisis era when persistently low interest rates drove investors into increasingly speculative investments to generate bigger returns.