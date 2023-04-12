 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Lemon Tree, Delta Corp, Delhivery, options time bomb, bank crisis, China, copper

Santosh Nair
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

“Almost everybody has the brain to make money in the stock market. Question is: do you have the stomach for it and are ready for a bit of work?” ~ Peter Lynch

Indices rose for the seventh day in a row, the longest winning streak in a while. And yet a sense of cautious optimism prevails. Dealers say trading volumes continue to be low and it is difficult to execute decent-sized orders without causing sharp price swings. The focus now will shift to IT stocks for the next couple of sessions as TCS and Infosys report their quarterly numbers.

Lemon Tree

The company has signed franchise agreements for two hotels in Nepal, for a total of 183 rooms. This is the fourth such announcement from the Lemon Tree hotel chain in less than a month after having added rooms in Bengaluru, Kerala and Rajasthan. But the stock price has been unmoved. That has been pretty much the case with all hotel stocks despite the managements forecasting higher room rates and strong demand. Hospitality sector bulls say the stocks are in consolidation phase ahead of a steady rise. Bears like Aniket Krishna disagree. “These businesses have the optical illusion of free cash flow,” Krishna tweets. “They come in on a quarterly basis tempting the investor. But through cycle they turn into maintenance capex right before your eyes. The market knows this only too well.” Read his full note here: