Short Call | Large US banks on rescue mission and the buzz in ICICI Prudential Life, Zee shares

Santosh Nair
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Equities just about snapped a 5-day losing streak on Thursday, but a cautious undertone prevails. The buy-on-dips approach has now been replaced by a flee-on-rise mindset.

“It would be silly to expect every bear market to turn into the Great Depression. It would be equally wrong to expect that a fall from overvalued, to more fairly valued, couldn't badly overshoot on the downside.” ~ Seth Klarman

Equities just about snapped a 5-day losing streak on Thursday, but a cautious undertone prevails. The buy-on-dips approach has now been replaced by a flee-on-rise mindset. Remember the famous torture-by-liquid oxygen remark by Bollywood villain Ajit? (Oxygen won’t let you die and liquid won’t let you live).Well, something similar is at play in the stock market right now, remarked a fund manager.

“You have a situation where domestic institutions are steady buyers, and that is providing a floor to the market. At the same time you have a steady supply of shares coming in from the big investors, including promoters, which is not letting the market rise.”

Rainmaker Bagchi?