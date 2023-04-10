 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | It's about Titan, Sobha, nonsense trailer, cement, tricky dollar, and gold today

Santosh Nair
Apr 10, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

In India, the sentiment is much better and there could be a lull in the flow of money from equity to fixed income instruments. Wealthy clients are said to be a bit more receptive to mid-cap and small-cap ideas

one can’t ignore the fact that returns from equity have been poor for more than a year now.

“I think economists as rule...take for granted they know a lot of things. If they really knew so much, they would have all the money and we would have none.”  - Bernard Baruch 

The focus will now shift to quarterly earnings, and that means a lot of stock-specific moves, depending on what the market expects. A strong jobs report in the US has raised the possibility of a 25-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meet in early May.

That said, one can't ignore the fact that returns from equity have been poor for more than a year now.