Short Call | It's about Titan, Sobha, nonsense trailer, cement, tricky dollar, and gold today

“I think economists as rule...take for granted they know a lot of things. If they really knew so much, they would have all the money and we would have none.” - Bernard Baruch

The focus will now shift to quarterly earnings, and that means a lot of stock-specific moves, depending on what the market expects. A strong jobs report in the US has raised the possibility of a 25-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meet in early May.

Back home, the sentiment is much better and there could be a lull in the flow of money from equity to fixed income instruments. Wealthy clients are said to be a bit more receptive to mid-cap and small-cap ideas. That said, one can’t ignore the fact that returns from equity have been poor for more than a year now.

Titan

Strong business update for the quarter gone by, with a double-digit growth across businesses, and revenues seen 25 percent up year-on-year. The icing on the cake has been the higher contribution from the watches and wearables segment. There could be a bump in the stock today. But the question remains: how high are investors willing to pay for growth? For the last several quarters, investors have shied away from richly valued stocks, even if these offered better earnings visibility compared to the rest of the market. Returns in stocks like Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle, Avenue Supermart, and Page Industries, to name a few have been sub-par over the last 18-21 months.

Sobha

A mixed quarterly business update. The sales volume growth, sales growth and average realisation per square foot look good year-on-year, but not so much quarter-on-quarter. There are data points floating around which show that house affordability is the best in many years. But that still runs into the reality of high interest rates and concerns of job losses/tepid pay hikes in the IT services sector. Sobha’s topline has been strong over the last couple of quarters, but profits have not been keeping pace, making it one of the expensive stocks in the sector. The stock has fallen nearly 40 percent in the last six months.

Go slow

After the disastrous margins in the third quarter, things are expected to be better for cement companies in the March quarter. Yet, strong cement demand and lower fuel costs may not have helped profitability beyond a point as producers were busy undercutting each other, say Nuvama analysts Parvez Qazi and Vasudev Ganatra. The good news: better operating leverage, falling fuel cost, likely price hikes could drive margin recovery in the June quarter as well. The bad news: A material upgrade in earnings looks unlikely. The Adani group may be down, but not out. Capacity expansion is very much a possibility, and that could put a lid on prices.

What slowdown?

For all the chatter about slowdown, high-frequency macro indicators suggest otherwise. Factors like GST collections, PMI, non-food credit, auto sales, housing sales, air traffic and hotel occupancy have all been strong. Capex cycle, driven largely by central government spending, is intact, although the recovery is on the slower side, says an ICICI Securities report by Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani. Aggregate corporate capex of Rs 7 trillion over the last 12 months shows the private sector engine is finally beginning to fire. Outlook for power, energy, metals, telecom, infrastructure, real estate construction remains positive, the report says.

A pointless trailer

A tweet that best captures the broader market view on vaguely worded quarterly business updates by companies.



Sick of this trailer-before-movie nonsense. Just release proper financial results once a quarter. Restless dimwits who can't wait 3 weeks shouldn't be target segment, at least for decent businesses & promoters.

— Buggy Human (@SridharanAnand) April 6, 2023

Dollar fears

The dollar strength has abated of late, in a major relief for emerging economies. But it could well be short-lived, as too many people are betting on the greenback to weaken. According to The Economist newspaper, when too many bets are placed on one side, chances are that it may drive prices on the other side. (Think short covering)

“In Bank of America’s recent survey of fund managers, a near-record proportion thought that the greenback would weaken. The median projection of a Bloomberg survey is for the dollar to fall against every other major currency this year. With some $6.6 trillion traded against other currencies every day, it is difficult to imagine that at least some of these bets have not already been placed. The more that have, the greater the potential for a rise.”

Central gold bugs

Another factor driving gold prices higher. Central banks accumulated gold at the fastest pace on record in the first two months of 2023, according to a report by the World Gold Council’s (WGC) Krishan Gopaul. And no, India is not among the biggest buyers.

From mining.com

“In January and February, central banks collectively bought a net 125 tonnes of the metal, the highest amount for the year-to-date period since banks became net buyers in 2010. The countries reporting the largest purchases in the first two months were Singapore (51.4 tonnes), Turkey (45.5 tonnes), China (39.8 tonnes), Russia (31.1 tonnes) and India (2.8 tonnes).”

Food chain and rates

High food prices are turning out to be a major problem for central banks, and could play a key role in their decision on interest rates, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“…headline inflation, which includes food and energy, can affect public expectations. Food is the one good that most households buy every day. That could lead workers to negotiate higher wages, which might feed back onto prices.

Whether food prices have risen because of weather, war or profit margins, central banks might have to respond with higher rates than otherwise, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Huw Pill, said in a speech last week.”

The battery war

After Japan recently, now South Korea is encouraging its battery makers to invest in infrastructure in North America, and has announced a $5.32 billion financial support package towards this end. The US is providing incentives to electric vehicle makers in a bid to reduce reliance on China for EV batteries.

From oilprice.com

“The initiative is intended to help South Korean firms capitalize on the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, which requires automakers to source 50 percent of critical EV battery resources from the US or a US free-trade partner to qualify for new federal incentives. South Korea's package will provide support through lowering lending rates, and insurance premiums cut by up to 20 percent and additional loans and tax credits for firms seeking to build battery and materials production facilities in North America.”