 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Short Call | IT in a rough patch; Infosys, Tata Motors, Zee, copper to chart market movement

Santosh Nair
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

TCS shares fell less than 2 percent on Thursday despite bearish views from most broking firms. But as the Infosys numbers show, the market needs to brace for a sharp divergence in financial performance among large caps as well

IT stocks could be in for some rough weather in the near term.

“Guessing at the future rate of interest is, in my opinion, one of the most puzzling problems in the world.” -  John Maynard Keynes

Bad news in the IT space continues with Infosys’ underwhelming fourth quarter numbers. IT stocks could be in for some rough weather in the near term, but it is not as if the market did not see it coming. Investors were cautious on the sector even as management commentary was broadly positive through FY23. TCS shares fell less than 2 percent on Thursday despite bearish views from most broking firms. But as the Infosys numbers show, the market needs to brace for a sharp divergence in financial performance among large caps as well.

Infosys

The stock could take a beating today after a rash of rating downgrades and steep cuts in price targets by leading brokers. Nomura, JP Morgan, CLSA and Citi have downgraded their ratings, trimmed target price and earnings per share estimates, while UBS has retained its neutral rating. This could most likely result in fund managers preferring TCS over Infosys near term, as the growth differential between the two has narrowed after the latest quarterly performance.