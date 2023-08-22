Short Call | Investors give Tata Power another chance, why F&O ban list gets longer, rising rates pinch

Of late, the number of stocks finding themselves in the NSE’s F&O ban list has been on the rise.

Strong comeback by benchmark indices was seen on Monday, but the mood remains one of cautious optimism, now that foreign funds are selling more often than they are buying. With the earnings season behind, the search is now for the next big trigger.

Tata Power

The stock gained 4 percent on Monday and is not far from its 52-week high. Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 9-MW on-campus solar plant with Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant. Tata Power shares came close to making a 52-week high at the start of this month, but appear to be facing stiff resistance around the Rs 250 mark. The stock had a good run last year, mainly on news flow around its renewable arm. But soon the market came around to the view that power companies can only produce so much power and so there is a limit to earnings growth as well. As a result of which, the stock fell out of favour with fund managers and analysts alike.

CLSA recently retained its 'sell' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 195 after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, citing expensive valuations, lower coal prices in futures and the renewables frenzy being behind.

But with power very much the flavour of the season (look at REC, Power Grid, PFC), a section of the market is now beginning to feel that maybe Tata Power could do with a valuation bump-up since it has gone nowhere for the last 18 months and earnings have risen during this period. Also, if Adani Power is finding takers despite quoting at a premium valuation, then Tata Power deserves better, argue some players.

Futures positions indicate build up of long positions.

Tug of war

The stock fell over 1 percent in a rising market on Monday. Punters appear to be unable to make up its mind over the stock, which will be part of the

MSCI Global Standard Index from September 1, but will be excluded from the Nifty Next50 index from September 20. Concerns of tighter regulations hurting earnings have abated, with Sebi softening its stance on the Total Expense Ratio charged by asset management companies.

But that has now been factored in, and the market needs to see a meaningful improvement in earnings, players tracking the stock say.

Titan

Almost every analyst tracking the company has cheered the acquisition of additional stake in jewellery maker CaratLane, but investors don’t seem impressed. The move may pay off in the long run, but at the moment, the tide is not in favour of richly valued stocks in general.

AU Small Finance Bank

Short positions in the stock have been rising steadily rover the last month. Open position in the Securities Lending and Borrowing window now stand at 37 lakh shares.

Strategy

From Buoyant Capital’s latest factsheet.

“When interest rates are hiked rapidly, there are skeletons waiting to tumble out of the closet. Inflation is funny, but it permeates into consumer behaviour. Unlike 2021, corporate profits are not changing orbits, monetary policy is not decidedly loose, and there is very little fiscal space. Incrementally, we are turning to larger-cap, low beta businesses. Core (incl. cash) is up to 63 percent, and we’ve cut our Small & Mid cap position by 14 percentage points in July 2023.”

F&O ban

Of late, the number of stocks finding themselves in the NSE’s F&O ban list has been on the rise.

“The first assumed reason for stocks going into derivative ban for all of us is that there is a lot of speculation,” tweeted technical analyst and blogger Nooresh Merani. “But one big factor is the rise of arbitrage mutual funds which now have an AUM of Rs 90,000 crore.”

Arbitrage funds try to capitalise on the differential in futures and cash market price by selling futures that quote at a premium to the cash market price and sell an equivalent quantity of the shares.

A lot of Futures Open Interest has a counterparty in Arbitrage Funds which have a Stock Long and Futures Short Position.

Costly home loans

Home loan rates in the US have hit a 23-year high of nearly 7.5 percent, which is making the supply situation worse, and keeping house prices high. That is because those who would have otherwise sold their existing houses and bought new ones are reluctant to do because they are right now paying 3 percent on their current home loan. Remember, house prices too have risen sharply after Covid. So, it is a double whammy of costlier homes as well as home loans.

… and car loans

Car buyers are hurting too. An average new car loan has an interest rate of 9.5 percent, and the average rate of used cars is close to 14 percent, reports WSJ. And, despite a strong job market, defaults and missed payments on pools of auto loans made in the first half of 2022 to people with subpar credit are matching or outpacing those issued in 2008, the report said, quoting an analysis by S&P Global.

Waiting for stimulus

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut its one-year loan prime rate to 3.45 percent from 3.55 percent and left its five-year rate unchanged. The market was expecting deeper cuts to both rates. Global investors are eagerly awaiting a big bang stimulus that will get the economy’s engines purring again, but the Chinese government seems to be in no hurry.

“Xi is running his economy cold in a bid to finally break China’s addiction to fueling growth with speculative apartment construction and low-return projects funded by opaque local borrowing. If China is a “ticking time bomb,” (as described by US President Joe Biden) Xi’s aim is to defuse it,” says a Bloomberg analysis piece.

China, India to the rescue

BHP Group on Tuesday reported its lowest annual profit in three years and warned that lag effects of higher interest rates would impact growth in the developed world in the coming financial year, said a Reuters report.

“In the near term, while the outlook for the developed world is uncertain, we expect China and India to remain relative sources of stability for commodity demand,” BHP said in its earnings release.