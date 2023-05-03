 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Bank, hotel stocks to fly high, ChatGPT a casualty and platinum gets dearer

Santosh Nair
May 03, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Broking firm Jefferies estimates that Go First’s loan from banks were around Rs 2000-2500 crore, based on previous filings. The Jefferies report pegs ICICI Bank’s exposure at Rs 350-400 crore and Central Bank of India’s exposure at Rs 700 crore

Quarterly earnings have not been as bad as feared, at least those reported so far.

“The best time to buy cyclicals is when the economy is at its weakest, earnings at their lowest, and public sentiment at its bleakest.” - Peter Lynch

Why is the market rising?

Some possible theories:


That’s the story at this point, and could easily change if the Nifty were to retreat 500 points from these levels.

Interglobe Aviation

Expect a short-term boost for the stock, with rival GoFirst having filed for insolvency. Indigo’s operating performance has been on the uptick, but the steady supply of shares because of the Gangwal family selling its stake has been capping prices. This also happens to be a seasonally strong quarter for the sector. Oil prices have been steady and now because of Go First’s problem, there is likely to be a sudden availability of workforce at all levels.