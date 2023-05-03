Short Call | Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Bank, hotel stocks to fly high, ChatGPT a casualty and platinum gets dearer

“The best time to buy cyclicals is when the economy is at its weakest, earnings at their lowest, and public sentiment at its bleakest.” - Peter Lynch

Why is the market rising?

Some possible theories:

That’s the story at this point, and could easily change if the Nifty were to retreat 500 points from these levels.

Interglobe Aviation

Expect a short-term boost for the stock, with rival GoFirst having filed for insolvency. Indigo’s operating performance has been on the uptick, but the steady supply of shares because of the Gangwal family selling its stake has been capping prices. This also happens to be a seasonally strong quarter for the sector. Oil prices have been steady and now because of Go First’s problem, there is likely to be a sudden availability of workforce at all levels.

As aviation analyst Ameya Joshi writes, the sector has been grappling with a shortage of pilots, cabin crew, engineers, planning and revenue management professionals as airlines are expanding capacity. The latest development means that Indigo won’t have to overpay for talent.

On GoFirst’s woes, check out this exclusive piece from my colleague Yaruqhullah Khan.

Collateral damage

Broking firm Jefferies estimates that GoFirst’s loan from banks were around Rs 2000-2500 crore, based on previous filings. The Jefferies report pegs ICICI Bank’s exposure at Rs 350-400 crore and Central Bank of India’s exposure at Rs 700 crore.

On a roll

More positive commentary on the hospitality sector, and this time from the Lemon Tree Hotels boss. Patanjali Keswani told CNBC TV-18 that he expects hotel pricing to increase at a 15 percent compounded over the next 5-10 years, and gross operating profit margin to hit 55-60 percent by 2026. This comes just a few days after Indian Hotels boss Puneet Chhatwal said that the best for his company was yet to come and that operating margins of 33 percent could sustain.

Hotels across the broad are having the time of their life, going by the latest quarterly numbers and projections. Orient Hotels reported a near 70 percent jump in revenues and 63 percent jump in its operating margin. This level of exuberance in the sector was last seen in 2007-08 and ended badly for investors in hotel stocks.

That is the usual pattern in the industry as high room rates and strong demands results in capacity addition just when the cycle is peaking. And that explains why investors are treading carefully this time, waiting for capacity addition trends before bidding up the stocks.

An unhappy ‘lot’

The reduction in the minimum lot size of Bank Nifty from 25 to 15 spells good news for NSE and brokers, but not so much so much for small traders. That is because majority of the discount broking firms charge brokerage on a per lot basis. Reduction in lot size does not automatically mean reduction in brokerage. For firms which are able to maintain their commission rates, this could mean almost a 60 percent increase in revenues from Bank Nifty. High volume traders are in a better position to ask for a better deal, and some broking firms are said to be obliging.

Crypto comfort

Here’s a small quiz. Which are the top two countries in terms of ownership of digital currencies? No, it’s not US or UK. Hint – think about inflation.

As per data from research firm GWI, Turkey had the highest rate of crypto ownership at 27.1 percent, followed by Argentina at 23.5 percent as investors seek to hedge themselves against scorching price rise.

Annual inflation is at an eye-watering 104 percent in Argentina, and around 50 percent in Turkey – causing not just social unrest but also a desperate search for safe-haven investments. Much of the buying has been of stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT), which are pegged to traditional assets such as the US dollar or gold. Well, as long as investors are not piling into NFTs.

Dear Platinum

Platinum prices have surged to a 13-month high as traders are betting on supply shortage arising out of power outages at South African mines and rising demand from auto makers and the hydrogen industry. Net long positions in NYMEX platinum futures have climbed to 1.5 million ounces from 145,000 ounces in late February, exchange data show.

ChatGPT casualty

Shares of online education Chegg crashed 48 percent on Tuesday after the company said ChatGPT was hurting its growth, and leading brokers cut price targets for the stock by 33-50 percent.

From CNBC.com

“In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups,” CEO Dan Rosensweig said during the earnings call Monday evening. “However, since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

Troubled banks

Troubles in the US banking industry continue to simmer with shares of regional banks closing at near 3-year lows even as analysts are divided on whether the concerns are justified or if investors are overreacting to the situation. Weak deposit growth is a reality, as rising rates have prompted customers to move their money from checking accounts into products such as Treasurys that offer higher yields.

From wsj.com

“Regional banks warned of a tougher environment ahead. Many banks reported modest declines in deposits and lowered their profit forecasts, saying they would have to pay higher interest on savings accounts and certificates of deposits to keep customers around.”

Passive aggressive

Investors are pouring money into actively managed exchange-traded funds, a sign that active strategies may be slowly regaining favour with investors after years of passive index investing ruling the roost.

Active funds still make up a sliver of the roughly $7 trillion ETF market—less than 6 percent of total assets—but have attracted about 30 percent of the total flows to ETFs so far this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Stats and Snickering

How on earth is China’s price rise so minuscule? When the US lifted Covid-era restrictions, it had to contend with inflation soaring above 5 percent, triggering an equally harsh response from the Fed. But China, after its recent reopening, posted an only 0.7 percent year-on-year price rise in March.

The Economist had described China’s reopening as the biggest economic event of the year. But as this piece argues, some suspect the recovery is weaker than the official statistics portray. Analysts at China Beige Book, which relies on independent surveys to track the country’s economy, told clients they were “snickering” at official figures showing that retail sales surged by a healthy 10.6 percent in March compared with the previous pandemic-marred year.

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this piece.