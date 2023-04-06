 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Interest rate, Bajaj Auto, IEX, Bajaj Finance, crude prices

Santosh Nair
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

A pause on interest rates by the RBI may be very much around the corner, but corporates and households will most likely have to deal with the pain of high interest rates for a while.

Bajaj Auto is now just 5-6 percent away from the record high seen in February 2021.

If you are selling because of a missed earnings report or the trend of the market or something, you've stopped looking at the rate of return the company can achieve over time.” ~ Chuck Akre

The majority view is that RBI will hike rates by 25 basis points today. As always, the central bank’s commentary on inflation is something the market will be straining its ear for. The popular narrative so far has been that India’s inflation is pretty much in control compared to the US and many other economies as well. But equally importantly is growth for the stock market to do well. Sentiment has improved dramatically over the last few days, but the same cannot be said of the confidence to double down on stocks at these levels.

Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC cautions that inflation remains high and despite some signs of revival in the informal sector, there are signs of the economy  slowing down. CLSA’s Indranil Sengupta and Morgan Stanley’s Chetan Ahya too have called attention to challenges to growth because of high interest rates even as India remains one of the better stories in global markets.

