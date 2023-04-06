Short Call: Interest rate, Bajaj Auto, IEX, Bajaj Finance, crude prices

Bajaj Auto is now just 5-6 percent away from the record high seen in February 2021.

“If you are selling because of a missed earnings report or the trend of the market or something, you've stopped looking at the rate of return the company can achieve over time.” ~ Chuck Akre

The majority view is that RBI will hike rates by 25 basis points today. As always, the central bank’s commentary on inflation is something the market will be straining its ear for. The popular narrative so far has been that India’s inflation is pretty much in control compared to the US and many other economies as well. But equally importantly is growth for the stock market to do well. Sentiment has improved dramatically over the last few days, but the same cannot be said of the confidence to double down on stocks at these levels.

Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC cautions that inflation remains high and despite some signs of revival in the informal sector, there are signs of the economy slowing down. CLSA’s Indranil Sengupta and Morgan Stanley’s Chetan Ahya too have called attention to challenges to growth because of high interest rates even as India remains one of the better stories in global markets.

A pause on interest rates by the RBI may be very much around the corner, but corporates and households will most likely have to deal with the pain of high interest rates for a while.

Break in the clouds

Things appear to be on the mend at Bajaj Auto on the exports front. And that could explain the 10 percent rise in the stock price over the last month. The stock is now just 5-6 percent away from the record high seen in February 2021. After many months, commentary from the two-wheeler major is sounding positive. The company’s executive director Rakesh Sharma told CNBCTV18 exports recovered in March, and electric vehicle sales too have been strong. The company is expecting a 6-8 percent growth in domestic sales over the next six months. Does that make the stock a buy at these levels? That will depend on how hopeful one is about the recovery in rural markets, which so far has been a major pain point for two-wheeler companies in general.

Auto view

Demeter’s Ashwini Agarwal feels that this will be a year of consolidation for the auto sector after a fairly strong FY23. He is more bullish on auto component firms than original equipment makers. FADA’s Manish Singhania is griping that environmental norms are pushing up vehicle prices. He expects single digit growth for the sector in FY24.

Good but….

Investors greeted Bajaj Finance’s fourth quarter business update with a 4 percent bump up early on in Wednesday’s session, but the stock gave up much of its gains towards close. The company has been turning in a steady performance over the last year, but investors seem to be harking back to the days of much growth rates. And that could explain why the stock is a long way off from the highs of January 2022.

“That they did 25% AUM growth despite introducing so many new product lines, tells us that slowdown is here to stay. 25% is good as an absolute number, but the hopes of getting back to 30%+ growth rate for Bajaj Finance are dimming,” Digant Haria of Green Edge Wealth tells Short Call.

Relief rally

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange are slowly recovering from the sell-off seen in the week before last. Chatter about the Dalmia group looking to sell its stake in the company is what had triggered the decline. That talk has abated for now. One of the hot stories of the 2021-22 bull market, IEX has fallen out of favour with investors of late. Volumes on the exchange have been flattish for the last few months. While power tariffs have cooled from the recent peaks, not many long term contracts are being struck, as buyers of power feel prices could fall further from these levels.

Betting on tech

Investors in the US are piling on to tech stocks, one of the hopes being that the recent spate of job cuts announced by the companies will boost margins, writes Dan Gallagher in the Wall Street Journal. The optimism may be misplaced he warns.

“Announced job cuts among major tech companies during the first quarter totaled 219,569 positions, according to tech job tracker site TrueUp. Yet those cuts probably won’t be of much help in the coming first-quarter earnings season. Tech investors aren’t just counting on job cuts to boost the bottom line. Analysts are widely projecting a strong rebound in business in the second half of this year—still a risky assumption given uncertainty about the slowing economy and the ultimate direction of interest rates.”

Gold on a tear

Gold prices are hovering around $2000, as a section of the market is betting on a recession in the US and that the US Federal Reserve may start cutting rates earlier than expected. UBS forecasts gold prices to surpass their all-time high and reach $2,200 by the end of March 2024. Citi analysts are forecasting gold prices to remain strong in the short-term with an upside of $2,300 on the back of several macro drivers, including deflationary pressures and increased likelihood of a recession, reports website mining.com

Oil

Osama Rizvi writes in oilprice.com that recent rally in crude prices in response to the production cuts announced by the OPEC is unsustainable.

“The markets are misinterpreting the production cuts. OPEC+ has made it clear that they do not anticipate strong demand, they recognize that markets will be in oversupply, and they do not want to experience the budgetary issues they faced during the 2014 and Covid-19 era. The news, in reality, is bearish.”